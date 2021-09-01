Exciting Rookie from Last Season Returns
September 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and partner Globe Life are proud to announce that defenseman Nolan Kneen has signed a contract for the 2021 season.
Nolan Kneen played his rookie season in the ECHL last year, scoring eight points in 25 games before suffering a season-ending injury.
The resident of Duncan, BC played five seasons in the Western Hockey League, playing the majority of his time with the Kamloops Blazers, where he was a teammate of both Zane Franklin and Collin Shirley.
His best numbers in junior hockey came in the 2017-2018 season with Kamloops, where he scored 37 points in 68 games (7 goals and 30 assists). He also played parts of two seasons with the Saskatoon Blades (WHL).
He joins blueliners Kris Myllari, Miles Liberati and Ben Carroll as signed defensemen announced by the Americans this season.
The team will open its 13th training camp in Allen on October 9th. The season opener for the Americans is on Saturday, October 23rd against the Wichita Thunder. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans defenseman Nolan Kneen
(Ed Bailey)
