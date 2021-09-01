Oilers Bolster Hockey Operations Department with Oklahoma Native

September 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Wednesday the hiring of Head Equipment Manager Landon Proctor.

Proctor, a native of Oklahoma City, OK, comes to Tulsa from the Amarillo Bulls of the NAHL, where he worked as the Head Equipment Manager the past two seasons. During his time in the NAHL, Proctor helped with the league's Top Prospects game and the Robertson Cup.

"I am grateful to return to Oklahoma to work for an organization with a history as storied as the Oilers," said Proctor "I am looking forward to working with Coach Murray and the rest of the staff to bring the Kelly Cup to the Sooner State."

Prior to his time with Amarillo, Proctor spent time advancing collegiate and professional hockey in the Sooner State. Proctor has worked for both the OKC Blazers of the CHL and the OKC Barons of the AHL. The OKC native was also the equipment manager for the University of Oklahoma Division 1 ACHA team. Proctor was also a supervisor at the Blazer Ice Centre in Oklahoma City.

The Oilers kick off the 2021-22 season with a Friday night road tilt against the Rapid City Rush on Oct. 22.

Season, group and flex tickets are on sale NOW! Call or text the Oilers office at 918-632-7825 to experience Tulsa's hardest-hitting and longest-running pro sports tradition.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.