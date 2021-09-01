Stingrays Name Cody Lefkowitz as the New Broadcaster

North Charleston, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the hiring of Cody Lefkowitz as the new Director of Communications and Broadcasting and "Voice of the Rays" following Jared Shafran's departure for the AHL's Ontario Reign.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cody to the Stingrays' organization. His experience and passion for hockey make him the ideal fit for our team. Our fans will enjoy listening to Cody broadcast Stingray's hockey while helping promote the team in the Lowcountry."

Lefkowitz previously served as the Director of Media Relations for the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League (USHL), serving as the "Voice of the Capitols", as well as leading social media, local news, and marketing efforts.

"Madison was a great chapter of my life, but I'm excited to write the next chapter in Charleston with the Stingrays," says Lefkowitz. "I can't think Rob Concannon and Todd Halloran enough for giving me this opportunity to join the best franchise in the ECHL".

Aside from Madison, Lefkowitz's broadcasting journey includes stops with the Odessa Jackalopes (NAHL) and Peoria Mustangs (NA3HL) in similar positions.

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

