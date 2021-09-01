Rabbits Re-Sign Rauhauser for 21-22

September 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced defenseman Alec Rauhauser has re-signed with the team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Rauhauser, a Bismarck, ND native, returns to the Swamp Rabbits after a 49-game campaign during the 2020-21 season which saw the defenseman tally 11 points and four goals.

"This is a great signing for our organization, and we are thrilled to have Alec back for another season," stated Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord. "Rauhauser had a solid first year as a rookie, and we believe he has huge upside going into this season. Alec is a good all-around defenseman with offensive upside and is a solid addition to our returning core-group."

The 6-foot-3 blueliner came to Greenville with professional experience, having played the beginning part of the 2020-21 season with Slovakian side DVTK Jegesmedvék where he totaled 11 points in 22 games.

Swamp Rabbits Season Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.