Thunder Brings Back Forward Berardinelli

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, announced today the signing of forward Alex Berardinelli for the 2021-22 season.

"Alex is a good, young player who we're excited to bring back," commented Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "Last year, he got caught in a numbers game coming out of camp. He had a solid finish to the season in the SPHL and I'm excited to see his progression."

Berardinelli, 26, was signed by the Thunder last season and appeared in one game. He finished his rookie campaign in the Southern Professional Hockey League with the Huntsville Havoc. In 17 games, he recorded 10 points (7g, 3a). The 5-foot-10, 163-pound forward also saw action in five games with the Tulsa Oilers as well as the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears.

Prior to turning pro, he played a four-year career at Colorado College. A native of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, he served as the team's captain during his senior season. He finished with 49 points (20g-29a) in 121 games for the Tigers.

Before heading to Colorado College, Berardinelli played two seasons in the NAHL with the Michigan Warriors and the Lone Star Brahmas. In 2015-16, he netted 55 points (33g-22a) in 59 games for the Brahmas, earning him to the All-NAHL Team and All-South Division Team honors.

The Thunder will open their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and close home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

