Grizzlies Sign Penner and Pouncy for Upcoming Season

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have signed forward Tyler Penner and defenseman Kyle Pouncy for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

Penner spent last season with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls, where he scored 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) in 30 games. Penner spent 4 seasons at Colgate University from 2017-2020. Penner was a four-time ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team honoree.

Pouncy has professional experience with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder, the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears and the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds. Pouncy played at Northland College from 2017-2020. Pouncy holds the all-time scoring record for points by a defenseman at Northland College.

The home opener for the 2021-2022 season is on October 23 vs Idaho. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizlzies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

