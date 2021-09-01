Grizzlies Sign Penner and Pouncy for Upcoming Season
September 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have signed forward Tyler Penner and defenseman Kyle Pouncy for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.
Penner spent last season with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls, where he scored 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) in 30 games. Penner spent 4 seasons at Colgate University from 2017-2020. Penner was a four-time ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team honoree.
Pouncy has professional experience with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder, the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears and the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds. Pouncy played at Northland College from 2017-2020. Pouncy holds the all-time scoring record for points by a defenseman at Northland College.
The home opener for the 2021-2022 season is on October 23 vs Idaho. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizlzies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 1, 2021
- Cyclones Sign Jimmy Lodge - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizzlies Sign Penner and Pouncy for Upcoming Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears Bring Back Dylan Fitze - Orlando Solar Bears
- Exciting Rookie from Last Season Returns - Allen Americans
- Rabbits Re-Sign Rauhauser for 21-22 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Name Cody Lefkowitz as the New Broadcaster - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers HC Extend Broadcast Agreement with 98.9 FM NASH ICON - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Grizzlies Sign Penner and Pouncy for Upcoming Season
- Mason Wayland Named Equipment Manager for 2021-2022 Season
- Grizzlies Sign Mason Mannek for 2021-2022 Season
- Grizzlies Extend Qualifying Offer to Eight Players
- Boucher Signs AHL Two-Way Contract for 2021-2022 Season