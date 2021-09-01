Kansas City Mavericks Name Riley Weselowski Assistant Coach and Josh Robinson Goaltending Coach and Video Coordinator

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have named Riley Weselowski as the team's Assistant Coach and previous Mavericks goaltender Josh Robinson as the team's Goaltending Coach and Video Coordinator.

Riley Weselowski joins the Mavericks as the team's Assistant Coach. A native of Pilot Mound Manitoba, Canada, Weselowski enters the coaching world fresh off a successful 13 year playing career, the majority of which was spent in Rapid City SD, but also included stops in Boise, Cincinnati, Florida and Wichita. His past six seasons, Weselowski moved into more of a player/assistant coach role. Most recently, Weselowski was a player assistant for the ECHL's Wichita Thunder working with their defensemen, preparing and presenting pre scouts and video breakdowns.

A graduate of Bemidji State University, Weselowski also brings with him 11 years of Skill Development Training. In 2011, he helped start the Black Hills Hockey Academy, and since then has grown it into over two months of premier on and off ice hockey training in 6 cities across 3 states (South Dakota, Wyoming and Kansas).

"I am extremely grateful to be joining the staff of the Kansas City Mavericks. I don't take lightly the incredible opportunity for me to begin my coaching career with a premier ECHL organization" said Weselowski. "I look forward to combining the knowledge from my recent playing career, my half decade of time spent as a player/assistant coach, my understanding of the league and the Players Association from my 6 seasons as an executive on the PHPA, and the drive and passion that I have for the game of hockey to provide as much value as I possibly can to our players and the entire Mavericks organization. I look forward to the process of building a team that the first-rate fans of Kansas City can be proud of, and that they deserve"

Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager Tad O'Had believes that he has added the right man behind the bench to help lead the Mavericks on and off the ice.

"We are extremely pleased to announce Riley as our newest assistant coach in Kansas City" said O'Had. "Riley has had a great 13-year career in the CHL and ECHL. Riley understands what it takes to be successful in the Mountain Division and will be a great addition in developing our defense. Weselowski has been working with Wichita the past few seasons as a player/video coach and has been a major part of their success."

O'Had has experience coaching Weselowski during his time at Florida and looks to build on that relationship as a coaching tandem in Kansas City.

"I was fortunate to have coached Riley in Florida and was always impressed by his detailed approach, hockey knowledge and work-ethic. He possesses great character and understands what it means to be a true pro. I believe he and I will work incredibly well together and we are looking forward to the success we will have as a staff."

The Mavericks added another asset to the hockey operations staff this week adding Josh Robinson as the team's Goaltending Coach and Video Coordinator.

"I am very excited to return to KC and the Mavs", said Robinson. "The staff and vision for the team that Tad is putting together is second to none."

A native of Frankenmuth, Michigan, Robinson joins the Mavericks following four seasons as the goaltending coach with the Florida Everblades. During his time with Florida, Robinson played a key role in the Everblades success between the pipes. In the 2020-21 season, Robinson helped to bring the first Goaltender of the Year award to the Everblades since the 2004-05 season. During the 2018-19 season, Robinson helped rookie goaltender Jeremy Helvig on his way to tying the Everblades record 27 wins for a rookie netminder, while totaling a 2.27 GAA, the second-best mark in the league among rookies.

"I look forward to working closely with the Goalie Department in Calgary, and helping develop their goalies of the future."

Robinson is very familiar with the Mavericks and Cable Dahmer Arena, as he was a fan favorite in the crease between 2012-17. Robinson began a successful ECHL career with the Missouri Mavericks in 2012. During the 2015-16 season, Robinson earned the ECHL Goaltender of the Year honors with the Mavericks after posting an impressive 28-2-1 record with a 1.88 GAA and a .931 save percentage. He went on to set the ECHL record with a 21-game personal win streak from Nov. 4, 2015 to Feb. 14, 2016.

The Orange Army are not the only ones excited to have Robinson back in KC. "We are excited to welcome Josh back to the Mavericks. Josh was a fan favorite within this organization for many years and it's great to have him and his wife returning to Kansas City" stated General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "Josh has been an integral piece to the success of the Everblades coaching staff and we are so excited to add his expertise to our staff. One of our goals this off-season was to continue to create a first-class hockey operations staff. Josh coming on board as our Goalie Coach /Video Coordinator is a major part of that process. Robinson brings the goalie coaching and video expertise that will continue to develop our team to a championship caliber."

O'Had and Robinson are familiar with each other as well, both coaching for the Everblades during the 2019-20 season.

"During my years with Josh in Florida I was always impressed with his attention to detail with the goaltenders. I believe goaltenders are the fountain of a team's success and we strive to offer our goaltenders the best development model in KC and the addition of Josh sets that up perfectly. We are so happy to welcome back Josh and his family Rebekah, Hollie, Koa to Kansas City."

Adding Weselowski and Robinson to the coaching staff, the Mavericks continue to build on the hockey operations staff to put themselves in the best position to succeed this season.`

"As GM one of our goals this off-season was to continue to create the best hockey operations staff possible that will put us in a position for championship success. We feel these hires have helped do just that. Riley Weselowski (Asst Coach) , Josh Robinson (Goalie Coach / Video Coach) and Tony Deynzer (Head Equipment Manager). All three of these men are excellent at what they do and they all have the common mindset of wanting to make the Mavericks great and create a team culture that is driven through work-ethic, professionalism and a successful mindset."

