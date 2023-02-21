Solar Bears Announce Return Performance from Country Artist Chris McNeil

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears are excited to announce the return performance of country artist Chris McNeil for Country Night on Friday, February 24 when the Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

McNeil was originally scheduled to preform on November 10, but the concert was postponed due to Hurricane Nicole.

McNeil has performed all over Florida to Nashville, with his up-and-coming songs, "When I Drink" and "Country Line." McNeil and his band have shared stages with Blanco Brown and is often seen at Blake Shelton's spot, Ole Red.

Concerts throughout the concert series will take place at Rink-Side approximately 15 minutes post-game. Fans can stay in their seats or join us Rink-Side to enjoy the concerts which are included with your game ticket.

Jamvana.com is Orlando's number one music distributor and preferred partner with Spotify. Deliver your music to majors stores, including Apple Music, Amazon Unlimited, Tik Tok, iHeart Radio, Pandora, DJ City, Instagram, Spotify with 100+ more services with tools for your music to stay organized.

About Jamvana: Jamvana is a Spotify-preferred music distribution company based in Orlando, Florida. Founded in 2008 by Robert Leigh, Jamvana has distributed more than 1 million sound recordings for 22,000 record labels and 67,000 artists to date. Artists that use Jamvana include heavyweights like Fabian Mazur, Rain Man (formerly â  of Krewella), Gucci Mane, Ondamike, and DJ Fixx. Labels include Max Vangeli's NoFace Records, Ravesta Records, Rightsify, and Blackbox Music Group. Earlier this year, Jamvana launched "The Vana Room" podcast which aims to educate musicians on topics across the music business, such as royalties, copyrights, marketing, music production, distribution, and more. Hosts for "The Vana Room" are Jamvana CEO Robert Leigh, dance music journalist and producer Lennon Cihak, and educator Monika "Monique" Mason.

