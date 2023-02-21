Oilers Announce Women's Adult League at Oilers Ice Center

February 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Tuesday that the Oilers Ice Center will host an adult league exclusively for women.

The league will be open to women of all levels. Women can still play in the co-ed Tulsa Adult Hockey League and will be able to play in both leagues if desired.

To prepare for the inaugural season, the Oilers are hosting "Beauties and Brunch" events every Sunday in the month of March at the Oilers Ice Center from 10:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. The events will be both an introduction to the new women's league, as well as hockey as a whole. From 10:30-11:30 participants will have a brunch at the Oilers Ice Center before putting on provided equipment from 11:30-11:45. The last hour will consist of basic on-ice instruction and fun.

Like the league, Beauties and Brunch events are open to women of all skill levels. FULL equipment will be provided. If you have equipment of your own, you are welcome to bring and use it.

On Sunday, March 12, players and coaches from the Oilers will attend the Beauties and Brunch event, assisting with on-ice drills. This event will follow the same schedule as the other three Beauties and Brunch events.

These events are intended to be a fun, no-pressure learning experience for women interested in learning more about the league and playing hockey. Beauties and Brunch is noncompetitive, and scoring won't be kept. Participants aren't obligated to join the women's league after attending and aren't required to attend all weeks.

Questions about the program can be directed to the Oilers Ice Center at 918-212-4768. Questions about the March 12 Oilers player appearance may contact the Tulsa Oilers office at 918-632-7825.

