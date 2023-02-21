ECHL Transactions - February 21
February 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 21, 2023:
Adirondack:
Delete Isaac Poulter, G recalled by Utica
Fort Wayne:
Add Darien Kielb, D assigned by Bakersfield
Idaho:
Add Josh Boyko, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Iowa:
Delete Bo Hanson, D loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Kalamazoo:
Add James McEwan, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Delete Nick Lappin, F suspended by team
Delete Jeremy Masella, D traded to Savannah
Newfoundland:
Add Orrin Centazzo, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Zach Solow, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Matthew Sredl, D placed on reserve
Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Manitoba
Reading:
Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Connor Graham, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jordan Papirny, G recalled by Henderson [2/20]
South Carolina:
Add Alexandre Fortin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve
Delete Jonny Evans, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)
Toledo:
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)
Wheeling:
Delete Cam Hausinger, F loaned to Milwaukee
