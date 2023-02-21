ECHL Transactions - February 21

February 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 21, 2023:

Adirondack:

Delete Isaac Poulter, G recalled by Utica

Fort Wayne:

Add Darien Kielb, D assigned by Bakersfield

Idaho:

Add Josh Boyko, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Iowa:

Delete Bo Hanson, D loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Kalamazoo:

Add James McEwan, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Delete Nick Lappin, F suspended by team

Delete Jeremy Masella, D traded to Savannah

Newfoundland:

Add Orrin Centazzo, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Zach Solow, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Matthew Sredl, D placed on reserve

Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Manitoba

Reading:

Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Connor Graham, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jordan Papirny, G recalled by Henderson [2/20]

South Carolina:

Add Alexandre Fortin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve

Delete Jonny Evans, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)

Toledo:

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)

Wheeling:

Delete Cam Hausinger, F loaned to Milwaukee

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.