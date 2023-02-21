Tulsa's Golod Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
February 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Max Golod of the Tulsa Oilers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 13-19.
Golod scored five goals and added two assists for seven points in two games against Wichita last week.
The 22-year-old notched a hat trick in a 5-4 win on Tuesday and had a four-point game (2g-2a) in a 5-2 victory on Saturday.
Under a National Hockey League contract with Anaheim, Golod has 36 points (9g-27a) in 38 games with the Oilers this season while also skating in one game with San Diego of the American Hockey League.
A native of Toronto, Ontario, Golod has tallied 65 points (16g-49a) in 80 career ECHL games with Tulsa while adding nine points (2g-7a) in 35 career AHL games with San Diego.
Prior to turning pro, Golod posted 146 points (54g-92a) in 178 career games with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League.
On behalf of Max Golod, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tulsa youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners-Up: Cameron Wright, Utah (3 gp, 5g, 0a, 5 pts.) and Anthony Repaci, Worcester (2 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.).
Also Nominated: Hank Crone (Allen), Lee Lapid (Cincinnati), Matt Alvaro (Fort Wayne), Zach White (Iowa), Brendan Harris (Jacksonville), Devon Paliani (Reading), Brandon Hawkins (Toledo) and Cédric Desruisseaux (Wheeling).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 21, 2023
- Defenseman Bo Hanson Signs PTO with AHL Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders
- Solar Bears Announce Return Performance from Country Artist Chris McNeil - Orlando Solar Bears
- Max Golod Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Tulsa Oilers
- Tulsa's Golod Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Charles Williams Named Warrior Hockey / ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Jacksonville Icemen
- Jacksonville's Williams Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 19 - Idaho Steelheads
- Affiliate Report: February 21, 2023 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizz Overcome Third Period Deficit to Earn Standings Point in Wild 6-5 Loss - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.