Tulsa's Golod Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

February 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Max Golod of the Tulsa Oilers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 13-19.

Golod scored five goals and added two assists for seven points in two games against Wichita last week.

The 22-year-old notched a hat trick in a 5-4 win on Tuesday and had a four-point game (2g-2a) in a 5-2 victory on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Anaheim, Golod has 36 points (9g-27a) in 38 games with the Oilers this season while also skating in one game with San Diego of the American Hockey League.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Golod has tallied 65 points (16g-49a) in 80 career ECHL games with Tulsa while adding nine points (2g-7a) in 35 career AHL games with San Diego.

Prior to turning pro, Golod posted 146 points (54g-92a) in 178 career games with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League.

On behalf of Max Golod, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tulsa youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Cameron Wright, Utah (3 gp, 5g, 0a, 5 pts.) and Anthony Repaci, Worcester (2 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Hank Crone (Allen), Lee Lapid (Cincinnati), Matt Alvaro (Fort Wayne), Zach White (Iowa), Brendan Harris (Jacksonville), Devon Paliani (Reading), Brandon Hawkins (Toledo) and Cédric Desruisseaux (Wheeling).

