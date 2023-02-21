Grizz Overcome Third Period Deficit to Earn Standings Point in Wild 6-5 Loss

February 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Orlando, Florida - The Utah Grizzlies overcame a 4-1 deficit with 4 goals in the third period to tie the game 5-5 after regulation. Orlando Solar Bears forward Bennett MacArthur scored the game winner 2:51 into overtime as they defeated Utah 6-5 in overtime on a Monday night at Amway Center.

Orlando took a 1-0 lead 17:03 into the contest as Jaydon Dureau scored his 5th of the season. The Solar Bears led 1-0 after 1 frame. Orlando extended the lead 4:40 into the second as Tristin Langan earned his 14th goal. Utah got on the board 13:35 into the middle frame as Dylan Fitze scored on a pass from James Shearer. Orlando led 2-1 after 2 periods.

Orlando extended the lead to 4-1 after Matthew Barnaby scored 5:01 into the third period and Mathieu Foget scored 6:26 in. A brawl took place 6:59 into the third. Utah cut into the Orlando lead 11:15 in as Keaton Jameson redirected a Connor McDonald shot. 1 minute 32 seconds later Fitze scored shorthanded on a pass from Cam Strong. The Grizz tied the game 14:57 in on a power play goal as Dakota Raabe converted on a rebound from an Aaron Thow shot. 20 seconds later Orlando retook the lead as Maxim Cajkovic scored from the right wing boards. Raabe tied it up at 5-5 on a power play goal as he took a long range pass from Fitze and skated down the middle and scored over Orlando's Garret Sparks right shoulder. Orlando won in overtime to get the extra standings point. The Solar Bears have played in 16 games past regulation and they are 9-7 in those contests. Utah is now 2-3 in overtime this season.

Fitze had 2 goals and 1 assist against his former team as he played in 129 games with Orlando from 2020-2022. Dakota Raabe scored 2 power play goals in the third period. Raabe has 2 goals and 4 assists in 4 games in the month of February. Cam Strong had 2 assists for Utah, who ended their 6 game road trip with a 3-1-2 record and they now have a standings point in 5 straight games. The Grizz were 2 for 8 on the power play. Orlando was 1 for 6.

The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a 3 game series against the Allen Americans. Utah is 2 points behind Allen for fourth place in the ECHL's Mountain Division. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:10 pm. The series begins on Wednesday for a Bud Light College Night. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend presented by Mountainland Supply Company is on Friday and Saturday nights.

3 stars

1. Bennett MacArthur (Orlando) - GWG 2:51 into overtime.

2. Jaydon Dureau (Orlando) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

3. Maxim Cajkovic (Orlando) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 21, 2023

Grizz Overcome Third Period Deficit to Earn Standings Point in Wild 6-5 Loss - Utah Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.