Jacksonville's Williams Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Charles Williams of the Jacksonville Icemen is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 13-19.

Williams went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .966 in three appearances last week.

The 30-year-old made 28 saves in a 3-2 win against Orlando on Wednesday, stopped 29 shots in a 5-1 victory at Greenville on Friday and stopped all 25 shots in a 3-0 win at South Carolina on Sunday.

A native of Canton, Michigan, Williams is 7-3-1 in 11 appearances for the Icemen this season with one shutout, a 2.39 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912.

Williams has appeared in 199 career ECHL games with Jacksonville, Indy and Manchester posting an overall record of 109-68-14 with nine shutouts, a 2.69 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909. He has also gone 3-3-1 in eight career appearances in the American Hockey League with Rochester, Ontario and Hartford.

Prior to turning pro, Williams appeared in 54 career collegiate games at Ferris State University and Canisius College posting an overall record of 25-15-6 with seven shutouts, a 2.20 goals-against average and a save percentage of .930.

Runner-Up: John Lethemon, Toledo (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .981 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Luke Peressini (Allen), Shane Starrett (Kansas City) and Bailey Brkin (Wheeling).

