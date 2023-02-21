Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 19

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) grabbed five out of a possible six points this past week on the road and have recorded a point in six straight games. The Steelheads welcome the Maine Mariners into Boise this week for games at the Idaho Central Arena Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Feb. 22 vs. Maine | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Friday, Feb. 24 vs. Maine | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Feb. 25 vs. Maine | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

Idaho Steelheads (33-8-1-2, 79pts, 0.806%)

Wichita Thunder (26-20-4-0, 56pts, 0.560%)

Kansas City Mavericks (22-19-6-0, 50pts, 0.532%)

Allen Americans (24-24-1-0, 49pts, 0.500%)

Utah Grizzlies (22-24-3-0, 47pts, 0.500%)

Rapid City Rush (22-26-1-0, 45pts, 0.459%)

Tulsa Oilers (17-22-7-1, 42pts, 0.447%)

OPPONENT BREAKDOWN

GAMES PLAYED GAMES REMAINING

Utah Grizzlies 15 (11-4-0-0) 3 (2H / 1A)

Rapid City Rush 11 (8-2-0-1) 3 (3A)

Wichita Thunder 7 (5-1-1-0)

Tulsa Oilers 6 (4-1-0-1)

Allen Americans 3 (3-0-0-0) 5 (2H / 3A)

Worcester Railers 3 (3-0-0-0)

Iowa Heartlanders 2 (2-0-0-0)

Kansas City Mavericks 2 (2-0-0-0) 6 (3H / 3A)

Maine Mariners 3 (3H)

Orlando Solar Bears 3 (3H)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Feb. 15 Idaho (5) at Wichita (6) OT Highlights Full Recap Box Score

Despite leading 2-0 and 4-2 the Steelheads surrendered a goal with 55 seconds left which forced overtime. A combined six goals were scored in the final period including three in the final 1:41. Janis Svanenbergs scored twice for his first multi-goal game while Jordan Kawaguchi scored once and added two assists in his return to the lineup after missing the previous three games due to injury. Willie Knierim scored a goal for the fourth straight game while Ryan Dmowski (5gms), Matt Register (4gms), and Antonio Stranges (3gms) all increased personal point streaks.

Friday, Feb. 17 Idaho (3) at Kansas City (2) OT Highlights Full Recap Box Score

In his 100th career ECHL/Pro game Zane Franklin scored 1:59 into overtime which was the Steelheads 200th goal for of the season. Cody Haiskanen scored his first professional goal which came on the power-play with just 93 seconds left in the second period to give Idaho a 2-1 lead. Matt Register (5gms) and Jordan Kawaguchi (2gms) each tallied two assists increasing their personal point streaks.

Saturday, Feb. 18 Idaho (2) at Kansas City (1) Highlights Full Recap Box Score

Zane Franklin scored a first period goal making it back-to-back games finding the back of the net while Matt Register (6gms) scored midway through the third period to make it 2-0. Adam Scheel made 25 saves on 26 shots for his third straight victory.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

January 16: Antonio Stranges recalled from loan assignment by Dallas Stars (NHL) to ââTexas Stars (AHL)

January 16: Rémi Poirier recalled from loan assignment by Dallas Stars (NHL) to ââTexas Stars (AHL)

January 11: Owen Headrick recalled from loan assignment by Texas Stars (AHL)

January 11: Patrick Kudla signed PTO with Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)

January 27: Jack Becker signed PTO with Ontario Regin (AHL)

RECENT MILESTONES

February 17: A.J. White scored his 83rd Steelhead goal tying Lance Galbraith for third ââall-time in the Idaho ECHL modern era. Zane Franklin scored the overtime ââwinner in his 100th career ECHL/Pro game. Zach Walker played in his ââ100th Steelhead game.

January 11: A.J. White played in his 321st Steelhead game passing Darrell Hay for ââsecond all-time.

January 10: Ryan Dmowski scored his 50th career ECHL goal. Jade Miller tied a ââ ââsingle season high in goals (11). Colton Kehler snapped a 14-game goal â âââless drought scoring his 100th game as a Steelhead. Dawson Barteaux âââscored his first goal as a Steelhead ââlast night.

January 8: Justin Ducharme played in his 50th career ECHL game.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#7 Owen Headrick is three goals shy of tying Jeremy Mylymok (2000-01) for most goals by a defenseman in Steelheads history.

#15 Ryan Dmowski is two games shy of 100 career ECHL games, one assist shy of 50, and one points shy of 100.

#18 A.J. White is four assists (154) shy of tying Darrell Hay for second all-time and one goal shy (84) of moving into sole possession of third all-time. He is (7) points shy of 300 career ECHL/Pro points.

#26 Jade Miller is five games shy of 150 career ECHL/Pro games.

#43 Matt Register is three goals shy of 100 career ECHL goals.

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

#3 Nick Canade has points in four of his last eight games (1-4-5) and three fighting majors in his last 11 games.

#6 Wade Murphy is fourth in the ECHL at (+26). He has points in four of his last nine games (2-3-5), six of his last 12 (3-4-7), nine of his last 17 (5-8-13) and at least one point in 20 of 36 games.

#7 Owen Headrick leads all ECHL defensemen in points (41) and goals (12). He is tied for first amongst defenders in power-play goals (6) and tied for third in power-play points (19). He is third amongst ECHL rookies in man advantage points. He has points in four of his last five games (1-4-5), 14 of his last 18 (4-14-18), 30 of his last 36 (12-25-37), and at least one point in 31 of 40 games.

#10 Antonio Stranges has points in three straight games (1-3-4) and eight of 12 games (4-8-12).

#11 Justin Ducharme has points in in three of his last five games (3-2-5) including six goals in his last nine games. He has points in 10 of his last 14 games (8-7-15). He has a point in 15 of 20 games.

#15 Ryan Dmowski is tied for tenth in points (50) and tied for seventh goals (21) in the ECHL. He has points in five of his last seven games (2-3-5), seven of his last 10 games (4-3-7), eight of his last 12 (5-4-9), nine of his last 14 (5-5-10), 10 of his last 16 (5-7-12), 13 of his last 20 (7-9-16). He has a point in 33 of 49 games and a goal in 19.

#18 A.J. White has points in nine of his last 14 (7-6-13). He has points in 13 of his last 21 games (11-9-20), 18 of his last 31 (15-13-27), and 19 of his last 33 (15-14-29). Over his last 41 games he has tallied a point in 24 games (15-20-35).

#29 Willie Knierim has goals/points in four of his last five games (4-1-5). He has eight goals in his last nine games including points in 15 of his last 21 games (11-9-20).

#31 Rémi Poirier leads the ECHL in goals against-average (1.99) and save percentage (.931). He is tied for second in wins (18).

#35 Adam Scheel has won three straight games and ranks third in the ECHL in goals against-average (2.30) and tied for fifth in save percentage (.921).

#37 Zane Franklin has four goals in his last eight games.

#43 Matt Register leads the ECHL at (+48) and has been an even or plus rating in 43 of 49 games. He is second amongst ECHL defensemen in points (40) and first in assists (34). He has points in six straight games (1-7-8), 12 of his last 13 games (2-15-17) and 19 of his last 28 games (5-20-25).

#47 Patrick Kudla is tied for third amongst ECHL defensemen in scoring (6-33-39) and has a point in 25 of 43 games.

#51 Dawson Barteaux has points in four of his last six games (0-4-4).

#55 Zach Walker has points in four of his last eight games (1-4-5).

#74 Cody Haiskanen is second amongst ECHL skaters at (+35).

#77 Jordan Kawaguchi has points in two of his last three games (1-4-5).

TEAM NOTES

GOAL SCORING AT A PREMIUM

Idaho has scored the most goals for this season (202) averaging (4.12) per game. Last season the Steelheads scored (216) goals in 72 games. Idaho has scored five or more goals in four of their last six games. They have scored four or more goals in 20 of their last 31 games and five or more in 18 of their last 36. The Steelheads have scored four or more goals in 32 games this year posting a record of (30-1-1) when doing so.

DEPTH IN SCORING

11 different players have double digits in goals while 15 different skaters have 20+ points. Of the 24 skaters to play for Idaho this year 22 have scored at least one goal while 21 have double digits in points.

DEFENSIVE SCORING

The Steelheads have produced the most points from the blueline in the entire ECHL (30-142-172). Last year Idaho had (31-139-170) from the backend.

OVERALL GOAL DIFFERNTIALS

Idaho has scored the most goals for (202) and allowed the fewest (107) for the best goal differential (+95). Newfoundland is the next closest team in goals for (187) while Maine and Toledo have allowed the next fewest (133).

INSIDE THE TOP TEN IN SPECIAL TEAMS

Idaho ranks seventh on the power-play (43/188, 23.5%). The Steelheads have scored a power-play goal in seven of their last 11 games and in 29 of their first 49 games including 11 multi-power play goal games. Idaho ranks first on the penalty kill (151/176, 85.8%) and are (45/51, 88.2%) in their last 16 games. They have allowed a power-play goal against in just 17 games this season including six multi-man advantage goal games.

SCORING FIRST

Idaho has scored first 33 times this season, second most in the league, and have a record of (28-3-1-1) when scoring first. The Steelheads have scored first in four straight games and in nine of their last 10 games.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Ryan Dmowski (21)

Assists: Matt Register (34)

Points: Ryan Dmowski (50)

Plus/Minus: Matt Register (+48)

PIMS: Wade Murphy (52)

PPGs: Owen Headrick (6)

SHGs: A.J. White, Ty Pelton-Byce, Willie Knierim (2)

GWGs: Owen Headrick, A.J. White (2)

Shots: Ryan Dmowski (228)

Wins: Rémi Poirier (18)

GAA: Rémi Poirier (1.99)

SV%: Rémi Poirier (.931)

Stay up to date with all things Steelhead on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and Sparklight Channel 72 and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

