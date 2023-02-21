Defenseman Bo Hanson Signs PTO with AHL Iowa

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced Tuesday defenseman Bo Hanson has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Iowa Wild. He is the eighth player to earn an AHL call-up from the Heartlanders this season.

Hanson has scored three goals, nine points and eight penalty minutes with the Heartlanders in 24 games this season. The 25-year-old rookie skated in nine games with ECHL Wheeling at the end of last season and was a part of the Nailers' postseason roster, helping the team qualify for the second round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Hanson played five years at the NCAA level for three schools: St. Lawrence University (2017-20), University of Denver (2020-21) and Northern Michigan University (2021-22) before turning pro.

