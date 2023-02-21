Idaho Steelheads Sign Goaltender Josh Boyko to ECHL Contract
February 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed goaltender Josh Boyko to an ECHL contract.
Boyko, 26, has played six ECHL games this season, four with Maine and two with Reading, posting a 3-1-1 record with 2.81 goals against-average and a .911 save percentage. During his rookie season he has spent time in the SPHL with Peoria and Macon appearing in five contests with a 3-2-0 record and a 2.81 goals against-average and .903 save percentage.
Before turning pro, the 5-foot-10, 170lb goaltender played five seasons with Aurora University (NCAA Division III) appearing in 105 games from 2017-22 posting a record of 47-45-9 with a 2.85 goals against-average and .908 save percentage. The native of Mississauga, ON was name to the All-Conference Freshman team during 2017-18 and All-Conference team in 2019-20.
Idaho hosts the Maine Mariners tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. from the Idaho Central Arena.
Stay up to date with all things Steelhead on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and Sparklight Channel 72 and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 21, 2023
- Idaho Steelheads Sign Goaltender Josh Boyko to ECHL Contract - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - February 21 - ECHL
- Oilers Announce Women's Adult League at Oilers Ice Center - Tulsa Oilers
- Defenseman Bo Hanson Signs PTO with AHL Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders
- Solar Bears Announce Return Performance from Country Artist Chris McNeil - Orlando Solar Bears
- Max Golod Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Tulsa Oilers
- Tulsa's Golod Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Charles Williams Named Warrior Hockey / ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Jacksonville Icemen
- Jacksonville's Williams Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 19 - Idaho Steelheads
- Affiliate Report: February 21, 2023 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizz Overcome Third Period Deficit to Earn Standings Point in Wild 6-5 Loss - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Idaho Steelheads Sign Goaltender Josh Boyko to ECHL Contract
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 19
- Steelheads Enhance Point Streak to Six Games in Saturday Night Victory
- Zane Franklin Scores Overtime Winner Friday Night in Kansas City
- Forward Antonio Stranges and Goaltender Rémi Poirier Re-Called by Texas Stars