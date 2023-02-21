Idaho Steelheads Sign Goaltender Josh Boyko to ECHL Contract

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed goaltender Josh Boyko to an ECHL contract.

Boyko, 26, has played six ECHL games this season, four with Maine and two with Reading, posting a 3-1-1 record with 2.81 goals against-average and a .911 save percentage. During his rookie season he has spent time in the SPHL with Peoria and Macon appearing in five contests with a 3-2-0 record and a 2.81 goals against-average and .903 save percentage.

Before turning pro, the 5-foot-10, 170lb goaltender played five seasons with Aurora University (NCAA Division III) appearing in 105 games from 2017-22 posting a record of 47-45-9 with a 2.85 goals against-average and .908 save percentage. The native of Mississauga, ON was name to the All-Conference Freshman team during 2017-18 and All-Conference team in 2019-20.

Idaho hosts the Maine Mariners tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. from the Idaho Central Arena.

