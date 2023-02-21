Affiliate Report: February 21, 2023

LA KINGS

32-18-7 | 2nd in Pacific

Last week, the Los Angeles Kings opened the week's slate on the road against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night looking to extend their winning streak. LA captured the lead early and never looked back, winning the game by a score of 6-3. Kevin Fiala would tally three points (1g, 2a) in the contest, helping the Kings earn their third-straight victory on Friday night.

On Saturday night, LA would head back home to take on the Arizona Coyotes. The Kings would start extremely fast, scoring five goals in the first period to take a four-goal lead into the break. The Coyotes would storm all the way back to force an overtime period and would eventually lead to a shootout. Adrian Kempe would net the winning goal in shootout, giving the Kings a 6-5 victory, extending their win-streak to four games to close out the week. Kevin Fiala also added three points (2g, 1a) in the contest for the second straight night.

After playing just two games last week, LA has four games on the schedule this coming week, all of which come on the road. First up, on Tuesday night, is the Minnesota Wild, who currently hold a 30-21-5 record, placing them in fourth in the Central Division standings. The Kings are just one point back of Vegas for the top spot in the Pacific division.

Upcoming Games:

Tue. Feb. 21 - LA (32-18-7) at Minnesota (30-21-5)

Thu. Feb. 23 - LA (32-18-7) at New Jersey (37-14-5)

Fri. Feb. 24 - LA (32-18-7) at New York (29-24-7)

Sun. Feb. 26 - LA (32-18-7) at New York (33-15-9)

ONTARIO REIGN

29-17-2-1 | 5th in Pacific

RABBITS WITH THE REIGN: Tyler Inamoto (D), Nikita Pavlychev (F)

The Ontario Reign opened last week's slate on the road, taking on the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday night. In a back-and-forth contest, Ontario would fall 4-3 in overtime. Nikita Pavlychev registered his second assist of the season for the Reign. It was the first loss by Ontario in the last four games.

On Friday night, Ontario would get back on the right track, defeating the Coachella Valley Firebirds 4-2. Two goals each from forwards Andre Lee and Samuel Fagemo led Ontario to victory, as it was Andre Lee's first career two-goal game. Cal Petersen stopped 20 shots in the contest, earning the win for Ontario.

Ontario would stay on the road on Saturday night, taking on the San Diego Gulls. The Reign scored late in the third period, coming from behind to force overtime at 3-3. In overtime, the Reign netted the winning goal from Martin Chromiak, staying a perfect 4-0-0 in their four contests in San Diego this season.

Facing off against Coachella for the second time since the weekend, Ontario never trailed in the contest, but would need shootout to come away victorious on Monday night. Samuel Fagemo scored the winning goal in the fourth round of the shootout, and Cal Petersen earned the win with 36 saves during play and stopped all four attempts he faced in shootout. Ontario would capture a 3-1 record on the week and have won seven of their last ten games.

Upcoming Games:

Wed. Feb. 22 - Coachella (31-9-4-2) at Ontario (29-17-2-1)

Fri. Feb. 24 - San Jose (21-25-0-4) at Ontario (29-17-2-1)

Sun. Feb. 26 - San Diego (14-36-1-0) at Ontario (29-17-2-1)

