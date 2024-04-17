Solar Bears Announce First Round Home Playoff Dates
April 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO. Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have clinched a spot in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs and will participate in the best-of-seven, South Division Semifinals against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, as the Solar Bears open the 2024 Playoffs presented by Janney Roofing, on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.
Orlando's first round schedule is as follows:
Game 1 - Sunday, April 21 at 3:05 p.m. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Game 2 - Monday. April 22 at 7:05 p.m. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Game 3 - Friday, April 26 at 7pm - Kia Center
Game 4 - Saturday, April 27 estimated puck drop at 9pm - Kia Center (Kia Center doubleheader, Magic play at 1pm) - Doors open at 8pm
*Game 5 - Sunday, April 28 at 7pm - Kia Center
*Game 6 - Tuesday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
*Game 7 - Wednesday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
*if necessary
Tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2024 Playoffs, presented by Janney Roofing, can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com and at the Kia Center Box Office.
