Schedule Announced for South Division Semifinals

April 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced the full schedule for the opening round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: the South Division Semifinals against the Orlando Solar Bears.

Home games are listed in CAPS:

GAME 1: APRIL 21, 3:05 p.m. EST AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA

GAME 2: APRIL 22, 7:05 p.m. EST AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA

Game 3: April 26, 7:00 p.m. EST at Kia Center

Game 4: April 27, 9:00 p.m. EST at Kia Center

Game 5*: April 28, 7:00 p.m. EST at Kia Center

GAME 6*: APRIL 30, 7:05 p.m. EST AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA

GAME 7*: MAY 1, 7:05 p.m. EST AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA

*if necessary

Memberships for all games as necessary, as well as single game tickets for the Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale now! Visit https://swamprabbits.com/2024kellycupplayoffs for membership information.

The Swamp Rabbits, 2024 South Division Champions, now look forward to the beginning of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, taking on the Orlando Solar Bears in the South Division Semifinals. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is Sunday, April 21st, slated for a 3:05 p.m. EST puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

