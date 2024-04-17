Schedule Announced for South Division Semifinals
April 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced the full schedule for the opening round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: the South Division Semifinals against the Orlando Solar Bears.
Home games are listed in CAPS:
GAME 1: APRIL 21, 3:05 p.m. EST AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA
GAME 2: APRIL 22, 7:05 p.m. EST AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA
Game 3: April 26, 7:00 p.m. EST at Kia Center
Game 4: April 27, 9:00 p.m. EST at Kia Center
Game 5*: April 28, 7:00 p.m. EST at Kia Center
GAME 6*: APRIL 30, 7:05 p.m. EST AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA
GAME 7*: MAY 1, 7:05 p.m. EST AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA
*if necessary
Memberships for all games as necessary, as well as single game tickets for the Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale now! Visit https://swamprabbits.com/2024kellycupplayoffs for membership information.
The Swamp Rabbits, 2024 South Division Champions, now look forward to the beginning of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, taking on the Orlando Solar Bears in the South Division Semifinals. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is Sunday, April 21st, slated for a 3:05 p.m. EST puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 17, 2024
- Solar Bears Announce First Round Home Playoff Dates - Orlando Solar Bears
- Schedule Announced for South Division Semifinals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rabbit Report: Kelly Cup Playoffs Begin Sunday - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Utah Grizzlies 2023-2024 Season Recap - Utah Grizzlies
- Andrew Lord Named John Brophy ECHL Coach of the Year - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Greenville's Lord Receives John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year - ECHL
- Icemen Receive ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award - Jacksonville Icemen
- Jacksonville Receives ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award - ECHL
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals on April 28th - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Open 2024 Postseason Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.