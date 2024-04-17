Andrew Lord Named John Brophy ECHL Coach of the Year

April 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The ECHL announced today that Andrew Lord, Head Coach/General Manager of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, received the John Brophy Award as the ECHL's Coach of the Year.

Lord, who finished as runner-up for the award in his first season in 2021, becomes the first coach in both franchise and Greenville professional hockey history to receive the league's honor.

The John Brophy Award is the trophy presented annually to the ECHL coach selected to have contributed the most to his team's success as selected in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy is named for John Brophy, who won a record three ECHL titles with Hampton Roads in 1991, 1992 and 1998, and was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009.

This season, Lord guided the Swamp Rabbits to a 44-23-4-1 record and 93 points in the standings, claiming the organization's first South Division Championship in over a decade with a second straight 40-win campaign. Additionally, the Swamp Rabbits earned their 30th win of the season in just 42 games, the fastest pace ever in Greenville professional hockey history, and won eight straight road games from November 14th to December 9th, a new franchise record. By virtue of holding the highest win percentage in the Eastern Conference prior to the Christmas break, Lord was named one of two coaches of the ECHL All-Star Team for the 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic in January.

"I'm extremely honored to receive this award from the ECHL. It's truly humbling," said Lord. "A recognition like this is a true testament to the organization that we have here in Greenville. From Assistant Coach Kyle Mountain, Video Coach River Pease, our support staff in Alec Muise and AJ Smith, our players, front office, and ownership, this is a collective effort and a true reflection of our culture and determination to be better both on the ice and in the community. I'm grateful to Jeff Dickerson, our owner, Todd Mackin, Tim Vieira, our President, and everyone who made this season possible. It's a true honor, and I'm thankful for the ECHL's recognition."

Over four years in the Upstate, Lord has compiled a 155-94-30-9 record in 288 games, a 0.606 win percentage. He's led the Swamp Rabbits to the Kelly Cup Playoffs in each season, reaching as far as the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals in his first campaign.

"I couldn't be prouder of Andrew in receiving this honor from the ECHL. It is very much well deserved," said Todd Mackin, President of Spire Holdings. "It was apparent during our hiring process four years ago that Andrew had what it takes to transform our team into one of the most competitive in the entire ECHL. He tirelessly works with his staff to build a team that's worthy of representing our community and competing amongst the best in the league. Back-to-back 40-win seasons, postseason qualification each year, and over a dozen players promoted to the American Hockey League only scratches the surface of where his career trajectory will take him. We are grateful for everything he's done for our team, both on and off the ice. I look forward to watching him continue this excellence as he pursues our first Kelly Cup Championship as an organization."

Prior to joining Greenville in advance of the 2020-21 season, Lord led the Cardiff Devils of the Elite Ice Hockey League to nine separate titles, including three Conference championships, two Challenge Cup championships, two League titles, and two Playoff championships. As the winningest coach in Devils history, he led the team to a 221-75-22 record across his six seasons as head coach. Prior to entering the coaching ranks, Lord enjoyed a lengthy professional hockey career out of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). He spent 10 seasons in the pro ranks, totaling 462 games. His best work as a pro was done in the EIHL, where he scored 173 points in 216 games, all with Cardiff.

"Coach Lord epitomizes what it takes to be the best at his craft. The accountability and urgency he brings to our team make us better as an organization, not only on the ice, but off the ice and in the community," said Tim Vieira, Swamp Rabbits President. "Working with him is an immense privilege. His leadership of our men on the ice and our support staff has been evident from the very first day we worked together - and this recognition is a culmination of that dedication since day one. From coaching the ECHL All-Stars, to setting team records, and elevating everyone around him, there is no one more deserving of this honor."

The Swamp Rabbits, 2024 South Division Champions, now look forward to the beginning of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, taking on the Orlando Solar Bears in the South Division Semifinals. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is Sunday, April 21st, slated for a 3:05 p.m. EST puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

John Brophy Award Winners (ECHL Coach of the Year)

2023-24 Andrew Lord, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

2022-23 Everett Sheen, Idaho Steelheads

2021-22 Jeff Pyle, Atlanta Gladiators

2020-21 Bruce Ramsay, Wichita Thunder

2019-20 Steve Bergin, South Carolina Stingrays

2018-19 Matt Thomas, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Brad Ralph, Florida Everblades

2016-17 Dan Watson, Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Richard Matvichuk, Missouri Mavericks

2014-15 Derek Lalonde, Toledo Walleye

2013-14 Spencer Carbery, South Carolina Stingrays

2012-13 Jarrod Skalde, Cincinnati Cyclones

2011-12 Rob Murray, Alaska Aces and John Wroblewski, Gwinnett Gladiators

2010-11 Brent Thompson, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Derek Laxdal, Idaho Steelheads

2008-09 Rick Kowalsky, Trenton Devils

2007-08 Chuck Weber, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Davis Payne, Alaska Aces

2005-06 Glen Gulutzan, Las Vegas Wranglers

2004-05 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm

2003-04 Pat Bingham, Wheeling Nailers

2002-03 Claude Noel, Toledo Storm

2001-02 Dave Farrish, Louisiana Ice Gators

2000-01 Troy Ward, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades

1998-99 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades

1997-98 Chris Nilan, Chesapeake IceBreakers

1996-97 Brian McCutcheon, Columbus Chill

1995-96 Roy Sommer, Richmond Renegades

1994-95 Jim Playfair, Dayton Bombers

1993-94 Barry Smith, Knoxville Cherokees

1992-93 Kurt Kleinendorst, Raleigh IceCaps

1991-92 Doug Sauter, Winston-Salem Thunderbirds

1990-91 Don Jackson, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-90 Dave Allison, Virginia Lancers

1988-89 Ron Hansis, Erie Panthers

