ECHL Transactions - April 17

April 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 17, 2024:

Indy:

Add D.J. King, D assigned by Rockford; added to playoff roster

Norfolk:

Add Denis Smirnov, F activated from reserve

Toledo:

Add Mitch Lewandowski, F returned from loan to Cleveland; added to playoff roster

Trois-Rivières:

Add Chris Jandric, D assigned by Laval; added to playoff roster

Add Joe Vrbetic, G activated from reserve

Delete Mason Kohn, F placed on reserve

Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Trevor Thurston, D activated from reserve

Delete Kishaun Gervais, F placed on reserve

