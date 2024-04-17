ECHL Transactions - April 17
April 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 17, 2024:
Indy:
Add D.J. King, D assigned by Rockford; added to playoff roster
Norfolk:
Add Denis Smirnov, F activated from reserve
Toledo:
Add Mitch Lewandowski, F returned from loan to Cleveland; added to playoff roster
Trois-Rivières:
Add Chris Jandric, D assigned by Laval; added to playoff roster
Add Joe Vrbetic, G activated from reserve
Delete Mason Kohn, F placed on reserve
Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Trevor Thurston, D activated from reserve
Delete Kishaun Gervais, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 17, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - April 17 - ECHL
- Nailers vs. Fuel Playoff Series Preview - Wheeling Nailers
- Solar Bears Announce First Round Home Playoff Dates - Orlando Solar Bears
- Schedule Announced for South Division Semifinals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rabbit Report: Kelly Cup Playoffs Begin Sunday - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Utah Grizzlies 2023-2024 Season Recap - Utah Grizzlies
- Andrew Lord Named John Brophy ECHL Coach of the Year - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Greenville's Lord Receives John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year - ECHL
- Icemen Receive ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award - Jacksonville Icemen
- Jacksonville Receives ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award - ECHL
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals on April 28th - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Open 2024 Postseason Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.