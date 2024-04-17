Jacksonville Receives ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award
April 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that the Jacksonville Icemen are the 2023-24 recipient of the League's Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award.
The award is presented annually to the team judged to have the best hockey operations department in the league and is determined by a vote of ECHL coaches.
The Kansas City Mavericks finished second in the voting, followed by the Idaho Steelheads, Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Toledo Walleye.
Jacksonville finished the 2023-24 regular season with a record of 42-23-7 to finish in second place in the South Division. The Icemen earned their third consecutive berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs while also reaching the 40-win plateau for the third straight season
ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award
2023-24 Jacksonville Icemen
2022-23 Idaho Steelheads
2021-22 Toledo Walleye
