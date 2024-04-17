Jacksonville Receives ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award

April 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that the Jacksonville Icemen are the 2023-24 recipient of the League's Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award.

The award is presented annually to the team judged to have the best hockey operations department in the league and is determined by a vote of ECHL coaches.

The Kansas City Mavericks finished second in the voting, followed by the Idaho Steelheads, Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Toledo Walleye.

Jacksonville finished the 2023-24 regular season with a record of 42-23-7 to finish in second place in the South Division. The Icemen earned their third consecutive berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs while also reaching the 40-win plateau for the third straight season

ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award

2023-24 Jacksonville Icemen

2022-23 Idaho Steelheads

2021-22 Toledo Walleye

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.