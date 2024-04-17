Icemen Receive ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award

April 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans are pleased to announced that the Icemen are the 2023-24 recipient of the League's Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award.

The award is presented annually to the team judged to have the best hockey operations department in the league and is determined by a vote of ECHL coaches.

The Kansas City Mavericks finished second in the voting, followed by the Idaho Steelheads, Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Toledo Walleye.

Jacksonville finished the 2023-24 regular season with a record of 42-23-7 to finish in second place in the South Division. The Icemen earned their third consecutive berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs while also reaching the 40-win plateau for the third straight season.

Icemen Hockey Operations Staff

Nick Luukko, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations

Brandon Mashinter, Assistant Coach

Charles WilliamsGoaltending Coach

Chris Blaisuis, Video Coordinator

Matt Conti, Head Equipment Manager

Cody Marean, Head Athletic Trainer

Patrick Murphy, Strength & Conditioning Coach

Alex Reed, Team Services & Director of Communications / Broadcasting

ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award

2023-24 Jacksonville Icemen

2022-23 Idaho Steelheads

2021-22 Toledo Walleye

The Icemen open the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs this Thursday and Sunday at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena against the Florida Everblades.

The following is the complete schedule for the Icemen's best-of-seven series with Florida:

GAME 1: Thursday, April 18, 7:00 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 2: Sunday, April 21, 3:00 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 3: Wednesday, April 24, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida (Hertz Arena)

GAME 4: Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida (Hertz Arena)

GAME 5: Saturday, April 27, 7:00 p.m. ***

Jacksonville at Florida (Hertz Arena)

GAME 6: Tuesday, April 30, 7:00 p.m. ***

Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 7: Wednesday, May 1, 7:00 p.m. ***

Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

*** If Necessary

Tickets may be purchased on Ticketmaster, or by calling the Icemen office at 904-602-7825. Fans may also catch all Icemen game broadcasts online at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen and at FloHockey.TV.

