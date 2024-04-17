Icemen Receive ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award
April 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans are pleased to announced that the Icemen are the 2023-24 recipient of the League's Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award.
The award is presented annually to the team judged to have the best hockey operations department in the league and is determined by a vote of ECHL coaches.
The Kansas City Mavericks finished second in the voting, followed by the Idaho Steelheads, Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Toledo Walleye.
Jacksonville finished the 2023-24 regular season with a record of 42-23-7 to finish in second place in the South Division. The Icemen earned their third consecutive berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs while also reaching the 40-win plateau for the third straight season.
Icemen Hockey Operations Staff
Nick Luukko, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations
Brandon Mashinter, Assistant Coach
Charles WilliamsGoaltending Coach
Chris Blaisuis, Video Coordinator
Matt Conti, Head Equipment Manager
Cody Marean, Head Athletic Trainer
Patrick Murphy, Strength & Conditioning Coach
Alex Reed, Team Services & Director of Communications / Broadcasting
ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award
2023-24 Jacksonville Icemen
2022-23 Idaho Steelheads
2021-22 Toledo Walleye
The Icemen open the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs this Thursday and Sunday at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena against the Florida Everblades.
The following is the complete schedule for the Icemen's best-of-seven series with Florida:
GAME 1: Thursday, April 18, 7:00 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)
GAME 2: Sunday, April 21, 3:00 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)
GAME 3: Wednesday, April 24, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida (Hertz Arena)
GAME 4: Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida (Hertz Arena)
GAME 5: Saturday, April 27, 7:00 p.m. ***
Jacksonville at Florida (Hertz Arena)
GAME 6: Tuesday, April 30, 7:00 p.m. ***
Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)
GAME 7: Wednesday, May 1, 7:00 p.m. ***
Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)
*** If Necessary
Tickets may be purchased on Ticketmaster, or by calling the Icemen office at 904-602-7825. Fans may also catch all Icemen game broadcasts online at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen and at FloHockey.TV.
