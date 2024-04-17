Greenville's Lord Receives John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year
April 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Andrew Lord of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits is the 2023-24 recipient of the John Brophy Award as the league's Coach of the Year.
The John Brophy Award is the trophy presented annually to the ECHL coach selected to have contributed the most to his team's success as selected in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy is named for John Brophy, who won a record three ECHL titles with Hampton Roads in 1991, 1992 and 1998, and was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009.
Tad O'Had of Kansas City finished second in the voting, followed by Adirondack's Peter MacArthur, Pat Mikesch of Toledo and Jacksonville's Nick Luukko.
The winner of the Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year Award will be announced on Thursday.
Lord led Greenville to a 44-23-5 record in the regular season and the club's first South Division title since the 2010-11 season. The Swamp Rabbits have advanced to the Kelly Cup Playoffs in each of Lord's four seasons with the team, and this season, he served as one of the coaches for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Savannah.
Prior to joining Greenville in advance of the 2020-21 season, Lord led the Cardiff Devils of the Elite Ice Hockey League to nine separate titles, including three Conference championships, two Challenge Cup championships, two League titles, and two Playoff championships. As the winningest coach in Devils history, he led the team to a 221-75-22 record across his six seasons as head coach. Prior to entering the coaching ranks, Lord enjoyed a lengthy professional hockey career out of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). He spent 10 seasons in the pro ranks, totaling 462 games. His best work as a pro was done in the EIHL, where he scored 173 points in 216 games, all with Cardiff.
John Brophy Award Winners (ECHL Coach of the Year)
2023-24 Andrew Lord, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
2022-23 Everett Sheen, Idaho Steelheads
2021-22 Jeff Pyle, Atlanta Gladiators
2020-21 Bruce Ramsay, Wichita Thunder
2019-20 Steve Bergin, South Carolina Stingrays
2018-19 Matt Thomas, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Brad Ralph, Florida Everblades
2016-17 Dan Watson, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Richard Matvichuk, Missouri Mavericks
2014-15 Derek Lalonde, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 Spencer Carbery, South Carolina Stingrays
2012-13 Jarrod Skalde, Cincinnati Cyclones
2011-12 Rob Murray, Alaska Aces and John Wroblewski, Gwinnett Gladiators
2010-11 Brent Thompson, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Derek Laxdal, Idaho Steelheads
2008-09 Rick Kowalsky, Trenton Devils
2007-08 Chuck Weber, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Davis Payne, Alaska Aces
2005-06 Glen Gulutzan, Las Vegas Wranglers
2004-05 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm
2003-04 Pat Bingham, Wheeling Nailers
2002-03 Claude Noel, Toledo Storm
2001-02 Dave Farrish, Louisiana Ice Gators
2000-01 Troy Ward, Trenton Titans
1999-00 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades
1998-99 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades
1997-98 Chris Nilan, Chesapeake IceBreakers
1996-97 Brian McCutcheon, Columbus Chill
1995-96 Roy Sommer, Richmond Renegades
1994-95 Jim Playfair, Dayton Bombers
1993-94 Barry Smith, Knoxville Cherokees
1992-93 Kurt Kleinendorst, Raleigh IceCaps
1991-92 Doug Sauter, Winston-Salem Thunderbirds
1990-91 Don Jackson, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Dave Allison, Virginia Lancers
1988-89 Ron Hansis, Erie Panthers
