Greenville's Lord Receives John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year

April 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Andrew Lord of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits is the 2023-24 recipient of the John Brophy Award as the league's Coach of the Year.

The John Brophy Award is the trophy presented annually to the ECHL coach selected to have contributed the most to his team's success as selected in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy is named for John Brophy, who won a record three ECHL titles with Hampton Roads in 1991, 1992 and 1998, and was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009.

Tad O'Had of Kansas City finished second in the voting, followed by Adirondack's Peter MacArthur, Pat Mikesch of Toledo and Jacksonville's Nick Luukko.

The winner of the Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year Award will be announced on Thursday.

Lord led Greenville to a 44-23-5 record in the regular season and the club's first South Division title since the 2010-11 season. The Swamp Rabbits have advanced to the Kelly Cup Playoffs in each of Lord's four seasons with the team, and this season, he served as one of the coaches for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Savannah.

Prior to joining Greenville in advance of the 2020-21 season, Lord led the Cardiff Devils of the Elite Ice Hockey League to nine separate titles, including three Conference championships, two Challenge Cup championships, two League titles, and two Playoff championships. As the winningest coach in Devils history, he led the team to a 221-75-22 record across his six seasons as head coach. Prior to entering the coaching ranks, Lord enjoyed a lengthy professional hockey career out of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). He spent 10 seasons in the pro ranks, totaling 462 games. His best work as a pro was done in the EIHL, where he scored 173 points in 216 games, all with Cardiff.

John Brophy Award Winners (ECHL Coach of the Year)

2023-24 Andrew Lord, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

2022-23 Everett Sheen, Idaho Steelheads

2021-22 Jeff Pyle, Atlanta Gladiators

2020-21 Bruce Ramsay, Wichita Thunder

2019-20 Steve Bergin, South Carolina Stingrays

2018-19 Matt Thomas, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Brad Ralph, Florida Everblades

2016-17 Dan Watson, Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Richard Matvichuk, Missouri Mavericks

2014-15 Derek Lalonde, Toledo Walleye

2013-14 Spencer Carbery, South Carolina Stingrays

2012-13 Jarrod Skalde, Cincinnati Cyclones

2011-12 Rob Murray, Alaska Aces and John Wroblewski, Gwinnett Gladiators

2010-11 Brent Thompson, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Derek Laxdal, Idaho Steelheads

2008-09 Rick Kowalsky, Trenton Devils

2007-08 Chuck Weber, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Davis Payne, Alaska Aces

2005-06 Glen Gulutzan, Las Vegas Wranglers

2004-05 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm

2003-04 Pat Bingham, Wheeling Nailers

2002-03 Claude Noel, Toledo Storm

2001-02 Dave Farrish, Louisiana Ice Gators

2000-01 Troy Ward, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades

1998-99 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades

1997-98 Chris Nilan, Chesapeake IceBreakers

1996-97 Brian McCutcheon, Columbus Chill

1995-96 Roy Sommer, Richmond Renegades

1994-95 Jim Playfair, Dayton Bombers

1993-94 Barry Smith, Knoxville Cherokees

1992-93 Kurt Kleinendorst, Raleigh IceCaps

1991-92 Doug Sauter, Winston-Salem Thunderbirds

1990-91 Don Jackson, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-90 Dave Allison, Virginia Lancers

1988-89 Ron Hansis, Erie Panthers

ECHL Stories from April 17, 2024

