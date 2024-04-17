Mavericks Open 2024 Postseason Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena
April 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Riding the best regular season in franchise history, the Kansas City Mavericks open up the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs at 7 PM tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena against the Tulsa Oilers.
In eight games against Tulsa in the regular season, the Mavericks went 6-1-1.
Kansas City is in the playoffs for the second-consecutive season and has set the franchise record for wins, points and goals scored this season.
WHAT: Game 1, Mountain Division Semifinals; Kansas City Mavericks vs. Tulsa Oilers
WHEN: Tonight at 7 PM.
WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO 64055
Tickets to Games 1 and 2 of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs are just $25. Limited tickets remain at //kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 17, 2024
- Mavericks Open 2024 Postseason Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Open 2024 Postseason Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena
- Mavericks Announce 2024 Playoff Roster
- Mavericks Extend Affiliation with Seattle Kraken and Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Mavericks Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule
- Max Andreev Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Year