Mavericks Open 2024 Postseason Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena

April 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Riding the best regular season in franchise history, the Kansas City Mavericks open up the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs at 7 PM tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena against the Tulsa Oilers.

In eight games against Tulsa in the regular season, the Mavericks went 6-1-1.

Kansas City is in the playoffs for the second-consecutive season and has set the franchise record for wins, points and goals scored this season.

WHAT: Game 1, Mountain Division Semifinals; Kansas City Mavericks vs. Tulsa Oilers

WHEN: Tonight at 7 PM.

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO 64055

Tickets to Games 1 and 2 of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs are just $25. Limited tickets remain at //kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.

