Mavericks Take Game 1 with Back-Half Surge

April 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 4-2 to the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena in Game 1 of the Mountain Division Semifinals on Wednesday night.

Mike McKee kicked off the scoring 40 seconds into the game, blasting a clapper through Cale Morris to put the Oilers up 1-0.

Eddie Matsushima extended the Oilers' lead to 2-0 with a highlight-reel, quasi-breakaway backhander 2:24 into the second period. Forty-three seconds into the second half of the contest Jake Jaremko halved the score 2-1, finishing a rebound on the doorstep past Julian Junca.

Nolan Walker capitalized on a miscommunication 2:53 into the third period, leveling the game 2-2 early in the frame. Nate Knoepke scored the game-winning goal with his first of the postseason, wiring a shot from inside the blue line 8:50 into the final period. Patrick Curry closed the score 4-2 with an empty-net goal with 13 seconds left.

The Oilers and Mavericks meet for Game 2 tomorrow, April 18 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri at 7:05 p.m.

