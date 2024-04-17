Rabbit Report: Kelly Cup Playoffs Begin Sunday

April 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Your Greenville Swamp Rabbits are the 2024 ECHL South Division Champions!

This Division title marks the first regular season division championship since the 2010-2011 season, and first ever under the Greenville Swamp Rabbits name!

Kelly Cup Playoffs Start This Sunday!

Your Greenville Swamp Rabbits are heading to the playoffs! Don't miss a second of the action and be here with us for our upcoming round 1 playoff games!

Help us kick off the playoffs this Sunday April 21st @ 3:05pm. Be sure to get here early for our pre-game party on the Furman Plaza presented by Budweiser beginning at 1pm featuring: live music, face painting, balloon twister and rally towel giveaway brought to you by our good friends at Arthrex!

Planning to join us for one of our games with a group of 10 or more? Contact the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Front Office today at 864-674-7825 to learn more about group discounts!

THE BEST DEAL IN THE UPSTATE IS COMING TO THE PLAYOFFS

Your Greenville Swamp Rabbits are heading to the playoffs which means the best deal in the upstate is to!

Get your Family Four Pack today for this Sunday's playoff game and help cheer on your hometown Swamp Rabbits in their quest for the Kelly Cup!

2024-25 SEASON TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE!

Season tickets for the upcoming 2024-2025 season are now on sale! Guarantee the best seats in building for all the Swamp Rabbits home games next season by getting on board with season tickets TODAY! Season Tickets start as low as $17 per game!

