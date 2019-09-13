Solar Bears Announce 2019-20 Schedule Revisions
September 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced revisions to the team's 2019-20 regular season schedule originally released earlier this summer. As a result of the necessary revisions, the dates for 16 home games have changed.
All 36 regular season home games will be played at Amway Center in downtown Orlando. The Solar Bears open the 2019-20 season, presented by XYMOPrint, at home against the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the team's Opening Night game vs. South Carolina on Oct. 12 are already on sale via Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office. Single-game tickets for all other 35 remaining Solar Bears home games will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office.
Additionally, the team has announced the updates to its 2019-20 promotional calendar.
ALL GAME DATES, TIMES AND PROMOTIONS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
The updated 2019-20 regular season schedule is as follows (all times Eastern):
*** indicate game date change
October
Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m. - Opening Night
Friday, Oct. 18 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19 at South Carolina at 6:05 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.***
Saturday, Oct. 26 at Florida at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m. - Boo With the Bears***
November
Sunday, Nov. 3 vs. South Carolina at 3 p.m. - Alzheimer's Awareness Night presented by BioClinica Research***
Tuesday, Nov. 5 vs. Jacksonville at 10:30 a.m. - School Day Game / Shades' Birthday
Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14 vs. Florida at 7 p.m. - 90s Night / Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light
Friday, Nov. 15 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Idaho at 9:10 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22 at Utah at 9:10 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23 at Utah at 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m. - Kids Weekend presented by First Watch, featuring Marvel Superhero Night
December
Monday, Dec. 2 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m.***
Thursday, Dec. 5 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light
Friday, Dec. 6 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss
Sunday, Dec. 8 vs. Atlanta at 3 p.m.***
Tuesday, Dec. 10 at South Carolina at 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15 at Greenville at 3:05 p.m.***
Wednesday, Dec. 18 vs. Kansas City at 7 p.m. - Wine Down Wednesday***
Friday, Dec. 20 at South Carolina at 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21 at Atlanta at 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 26 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m. - Boxing Day Bash / Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light
Saturday, Dec. 28 at South Carolina at 6:05 p.m.
January
Sunday, Jan. 5 vs. Brampton at 3 p.m. - Gift of Sight Night presented by Hunter Vision
Friday, Jan. 10 at Norfolk at 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11 at Norfolk at 7:35 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Atlanta at 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17 at Atlanta at 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 19 at South Carolina 3:05 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light***
Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31 at Wheeling at 7:05 p.m.
February
Saturday, Feb. 1 at Wheeling at 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.***
Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.***
Thursday, Feb. 6 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light***
Sunday, Feb. 9 vs. Florida at 3 p.m. - Pizza Party Palooza presented by Pizza Hut***
Friday, Feb. 14 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m. - Heart Health Awareness Night presented by AdventHealth
Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night presented by HunterVision
Sunday, Feb. 16 vs. Atlanta at 3 p.m.***
Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb 21 at Atlanta at 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23 vs. Norfolk at 3 p.m. - Faith & Family Night presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson
Friday, Feb. 28 at Atlanta at 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29 vs. Newfoundland at 7 p.m. - Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by XYMOPrint / Orlando Solar Bears Food Festival
March
Sunday, March 1 vs. Florida at 3 p.m.***
Tuesday, March 3 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m.***
Thursday, March 5 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m. - Beach Night / Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light
Friday, March 6 at Atlanta at 7:35 p.m.
Wednesday, March 11 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m. - Wine Down Wednesday***
Friday, March 13 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 14 at Florida at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18 at Norfolk at 7:35 p.m.
Friday, March 20 vs. Florida at 7 p.m. - Noche Latina presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson
Sunday, March 22 at Jacksonville at 3 p.m.
Tuesday, March 24 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, March 26 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light***
Saturday, March 28 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m. - First Responders Appreciation Night / Guns N' Hoses Charity Game
April
Friday, April 3 vs. Florida at 7 p.m. - Parkinson's Awareness Night presented by BioClinica Research
Saturday, April 4 at Florida at 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 5 vs. Greenville at 3 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night***
All Monday through Saturday home games will be played at 7 p.m., unless noted otherwise. Sunday home games will now start at 3 p.m.
Orlando will also play two road preseason games against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
The Solar Bears' 2019-20 regular season schedule features 13 opponents on the calendar.
The Solar Bears will host a total of nine different teams at home over the course of the season, including non-division opponents Brampton, Kansas City and Newfoundland.
Orlando is also slated to travel to the Mountain Time Zone for the first time since the 2016-17 season, as the Solar Bears will visit the Utah Grizzlies and Idaho Steelheads for the first time in franchise history.
The Solar Bears will continue the 2019-20 season as members of the South Division, which also includes the Atlanta Gladiators, Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen, Norfolk Admirals and South Carolina Stingrays.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 13, 2019
- Solar Bears Announce 2019-20 Schedule Revisions - Orlando Solar Bears
- Forward Bobby MacIntyre Signs with Indy - Indy Fuel
- Beast Welcome Back All-Star MVP Pacan for 2019-20 Season - Brampton Beast
- Steelheads Announce 2019-20 Promotional Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- AIC Product Ryan Polin Inks Deal with Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- IceMen Unveil New Third Jersey for the 2019-2020 Season - Jacksonville IceMen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.