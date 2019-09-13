Solar Bears Announce 2019-20 Schedule Revisions

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced revisions to the team's 2019-20 regular season schedule originally released earlier this summer. As a result of the necessary revisions, the dates for 16 home games have changed.

All 36 regular season home games will be played at Amway Center in downtown Orlando. The Solar Bears open the 2019-20 season, presented by XYMOPrint, at home against the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the team's Opening Night game vs. South Carolina on Oct. 12 are already on sale via Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office. Single-game tickets for all other 35 remaining Solar Bears home games will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office.

Additionally, the team has announced the updates to its 2019-20 promotional calendar.

ALL GAME DATES, TIMES AND PROMOTIONS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

The updated 2019-20 regular season schedule is as follows (all times Eastern):

*** indicate game date change

October

Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m. - Opening Night

Friday, Oct. 18 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 at South Carolina at 6:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.***

Saturday, Oct. 26 at Florida at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m. - Boo With the Bears***

November

Sunday, Nov. 3 vs. South Carolina at 3 p.m. - Alzheimer's Awareness Night presented by BioClinica Research***

Tuesday, Nov. 5 vs. Jacksonville at 10:30 a.m. - School Day Game / Shades' Birthday

Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14 vs. Florida at 7 p.m. - 90s Night / Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light

Friday, Nov. 15 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Idaho at 9:10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22 at Utah at 9:10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 at Utah at 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m. - Kids Weekend presented by First Watch, featuring Marvel Superhero Night

December

Monday, Dec. 2 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m.***

Thursday, Dec. 5 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light

Friday, Dec. 6 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss

Sunday, Dec. 8 vs. Atlanta at 3 p.m.***

Tuesday, Dec. 10 at South Carolina at 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15 at Greenville at 3:05 p.m.***

Wednesday, Dec. 18 vs. Kansas City at 7 p.m. - Wine Down Wednesday***

Friday, Dec. 20 at South Carolina at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 at Atlanta at 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 26 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m. - Boxing Day Bash / Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light

Saturday, Dec. 28 at South Carolina at 6:05 p.m.

January

Sunday, Jan. 5 vs. Brampton at 3 p.m. - Gift of Sight Night presented by Hunter Vision

Friday, Jan. 10 at Norfolk at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11 at Norfolk at 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Atlanta at 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17 at Atlanta at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19 at South Carolina 3:05 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light***

Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31 at Wheeling at 7:05 p.m.

February

Saturday, Feb. 1 at Wheeling at 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.***

Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.***

Thursday, Feb. 6 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light***

Sunday, Feb. 9 vs. Florida at 3 p.m. - Pizza Party Palooza presented by Pizza Hut***

Friday, Feb. 14 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m. - Heart Health Awareness Night presented by AdventHealth

Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night presented by HunterVision

Sunday, Feb. 16 vs. Atlanta at 3 p.m.***

Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb 21 at Atlanta at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23 vs. Norfolk at 3 p.m. - Faith & Family Night presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson

Friday, Feb. 28 at Atlanta at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29 vs. Newfoundland at 7 p.m. - Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by XYMOPrint / Orlando Solar Bears Food Festival

March

Sunday, March 1 vs. Florida at 3 p.m.***

Tuesday, March 3 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m.***

Thursday, March 5 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m. - Beach Night / Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light

Friday, March 6 at Atlanta at 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m. - Wine Down Wednesday***

Friday, March 13 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 at Florida at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 at Norfolk at 7:35 p.m.

Friday, March 20 vs. Florida at 7 p.m. - Noche Latina presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson

Sunday, March 22 at Jacksonville at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light***

Saturday, March 28 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m. - First Responders Appreciation Night / Guns N' Hoses Charity Game

April

Friday, April 3 vs. Florida at 7 p.m. - Parkinson's Awareness Night presented by BioClinica Research

Saturday, April 4 at Florida at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 vs. Greenville at 3 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night***

All Monday through Saturday home games will be played at 7 p.m., unless noted otherwise. Sunday home games will now start at 3 p.m.

Orlando will also play two road preseason games against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

The Solar Bears' 2019-20 regular season schedule features 13 opponents on the calendar.

The Solar Bears will host a total of nine different teams at home over the course of the season, including non-division opponents Brampton, Kansas City and Newfoundland.

Orlando is also slated to travel to the Mountain Time Zone for the first time since the 2016-17 season, as the Solar Bears will visit the Utah Grizzlies and Idaho Steelheads for the first time in franchise history.

The Solar Bears will continue the 2019-20 season as members of the South Division, which also includes the Atlanta Gladiators, Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen, Norfolk Admirals and South Carolina Stingrays.

