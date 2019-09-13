Steelheads Announce 2019-20 Promotional Schedule
September 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have revealed the team's promotional schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 home schedule at CenturyLink Arena.
New to the Steelheads promotional lineup is the addition of a fifth jersey auction night: DC Comics Night on Saturday, Nov. 30 against the Rapid City Rush. The Steelheads will wear a special jersey for one night featuring Batman with full jerseys to be announced at a later date.
The four specialty jersey nights from last season will return: Nickelodeon Night (December 14), Marvel Super Hero™ Night (January 18), Jayden DeLuca Weekend (February 21-22), and Pink In The Rink (March 20-21). All jerseys will be available through a silent auction during each respective weekend, and fans will have a chance to meet players and get autographs through the Project Filter Post-Game Autograph Session.
The Steelheads open the 2019-20 home schedule with free 2019-20 Steelheads Magnet Schedules, kicking off a return of five giveaway nights throughout the course of the season. Additional giveaways include the Pepsi Puck Giveaway (November 23), CenturyLink Hat Giveaway (December 27), Higgins & Rutledge Insurance Giveaway (February 7), and the Blue Cross of Idaho Giveaway (March 6).
Also returning this season are nightly ticket and arena deals for each day of the week. $2 Beer Wednesday highlights two dollar domestic drafts throughout the game for all eight Wednesday night home games this season, and Family Fun Friday's features four tickets, four Double R Ranch Hot Dogs and four Pepsis for just $50 in sections 117-120.
The full promotional schedule can be found online or listed below. Dates, times and promotions are subject to change, and additional promotional nights will be announced at a later date. Specialty jersey nights are highlighted in bold.
2019-20 Steelheads Promotional Schedule
October 18 - Opening Night/Magnet Schedule Giveaway
October 19 - Youth Hockey Night
November 1 - Military Night, presented by Sport Clips
November 23 - Pepsi Puck Giveaway
November 30 - DC Comics Night & Post-Game Autographs
December 7 - Teddy Bear Toss, presented by USMC & Steelheads Booster Club
December 14 - Nickelodeon Night & Post-Game Autographs
December 27 - CenturyLink Hat Giveaway
January 18 - Marvel Super Hero™ Night & Post-Game Autographs
February 7 - Higgins & Rutledge Insurance Phone Wallet Giveaway
February 7-8 - Jayden DeLuca Weekend & Saturday Post-Game Autographs
March 6 - Blue Cross of Idaho Clear Tote Bag Giveaway
March 20-21 - Pink In The Rink Weekend & Saturday Post-Game Autographs
April 4 - Regular Season Finale/Player Recognition Night
The Steelheads open the 2019-20 home schedule at CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Oct. 18 against the Wichita Thunder to kick of Home Opening Weekend.
Season tickets and flex plans for the 2019-20 season are now available! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for next season. Stay connected to the Steelheads throughout the summer on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
