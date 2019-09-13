Steelheads Announce 2019-20 Promotional Schedule

September 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have revealed the team's promotional schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 home schedule at CenturyLink Arena.

New to the Steelheads promotional lineup is the addition of a fifth jersey auction night: DC Comics Night on Saturday, Nov. 30 against the Rapid City Rush. The Steelheads will wear a special jersey for one night featuring Batman with full jerseys to be announced at a later date.

The four specialty jersey nights from last season will return: Nickelodeon Night (December 14), Marvel Super Hero™ Night (January 18), Jayden DeLuca Weekend (February 21-22), and Pink In The Rink (March 20-21). All jerseys will be available through a silent auction during each respective weekend, and fans will have a chance to meet players and get autographs through the Project Filter Post-Game Autograph Session.

The Steelheads open the 2019-20 home schedule with free 2019-20 Steelheads Magnet Schedules, kicking off a return of five giveaway nights throughout the course of the season. Additional giveaways include the Pepsi Puck Giveaway (November 23), CenturyLink Hat Giveaway (December 27), Higgins & Rutledge Insurance Giveaway (February 7), and the Blue Cross of Idaho Giveaway (March 6).

Also returning this season are nightly ticket and arena deals for each day of the week. $2 Beer Wednesday highlights two dollar domestic drafts throughout the game for all eight Wednesday night home games this season, and Family Fun Friday's features four tickets, four Double R Ranch Hot Dogs and four Pepsis for just $50 in sections 117-120.

The full promotional schedule can be found online or listed below. Dates, times and promotions are subject to change, and additional promotional nights will be announced at a later date. Specialty jersey nights are highlighted in bold.

2019-20 Steelheads Promotional Schedule

October 18 - Opening Night/Magnet Schedule Giveaway

October 19 - Youth Hockey Night

November 1 - Military Night, presented by Sport Clips

November 23 - Pepsi Puck Giveaway

November 30 - DC Comics Night & Post-Game Autographs

December 7 - Teddy Bear Toss, presented by USMC & Steelheads Booster Club

December 14 - Nickelodeon Night & Post-Game Autographs

December 27 - CenturyLink Hat Giveaway

January 18 - Marvel Super Hero™ Night & Post-Game Autographs

February 7 - Higgins & Rutledge Insurance Phone Wallet Giveaway

February 7-8 - Jayden DeLuca Weekend & Saturday Post-Game Autographs

March 6 - Blue Cross of Idaho Clear Tote Bag Giveaway

March 20-21 - Pink In The Rink Weekend & Saturday Post-Game Autographs

April 4 - Regular Season Finale/Player Recognition Night

The Steelheads open the 2019-20 home schedule at CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Oct. 18 against the Wichita Thunder to kick of Home Opening Weekend.

Season tickets and flex plans for the 2019-20 season are now available! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for next season. Stay connected to the Steelheads throughout the summer on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.