Beast Welcome Back All-Star MVP Pacan for 2019-20 Season

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast announce today that they have re-signed forward David Pacan for the 2019-20 ECHL season.

Pacan had a monster season for the Beast this past year and led the club in scoring with 28 goals and 70 points through 72 games. Pacan's point totals also put him in very esteemed company, as he finished fifth in regular season league scoring.

The big pivot also has a great postseason and tacked on five points in six playoff contests.

His ECHL career numbers are incredibly impressive. The Ottawa native has 351 points in 392 ECHL games.

The former draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, Pacan was Brampton's representative at the ECHL All-Star Game.

The forward put on a masterful performance and cleaned up some awards including the Shooting Accuracy Challenge. He was also named the MVP of the All-Star Game.

Pacan will be counted on as a vital scoring presence for the Beast this coming season. He will also be relied upon to be strong between the dots when taking draws.

He also has a total of 26 games in the American Hockey League under his belt spread out between the San Antonio Rampage, Utica Comets, Norfolk Admirals and Syracuse Crunch.

The Beast open their seventh season on Saturday, October 12th at the CAA Centre vs. the Toledo Walleye.

For more information, visit https://www.bramptonbeast.com/ or call the office at 905 564 1684.

