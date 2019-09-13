Oilers Bring Back Veteran Forward Ryan Tesink

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Friday the signing of veteran forward Ryan Tesink.

Tesink, 26, returns for his third season with the Oilers, tallying 83 points (39G, 44A) in his 108 career games in Tulsa. Tesink is coming off a career year, posting 59 points (25G, 34A) in 62 games, ranking him second on the team in goals and third in points

"Ryan was a catalyst for our team last year," head coach Rob Murray said. "He gives you everything he has game-in-game-out, and I've had the privilege of watching him grow as a player and a man. He's a very good skater, and his offensive game was really on display this past season. We have a great relationship, and I can safely say that he plays his best hockey when is playing for me."

Tesink also appeared in 15 of the Oilers' 20 playoff contests, registering 8 points (4G, 4A).

"I'm excited to be coming back to Tulsa for the upcoming season." Tesink said "I have a great relationship with the staff, and we have a very supportive fan base. We have a core of returning players from our run last year, and we'll obviously be looking to continue our success. Our main goal will be to win the division again, and then hopefully go on a long playoff run. We know that it won't be easy, but I believe we have a roster capable of doing that."

The 6'0, 172 lbs. veteran forward posted 145 points (57G, 88A) in 280 career ECHL games, and registered 423 penalty minutes over that span. During his career, Tesink has also played for the Alaska Aces, Quad City Mallards, Wichita Thunder and Rapid City Rush, as well as the San Antonio Rampage and San Diego Gulls of the AHL.

The Saint John, NB native played in the QMJHL before turning pro, winning the coveted Memorial Cup with the Saint John Sea Dogs in 2011. Tesink appeared in 183 QMJHL games between the Saint John Sea Dogs and Blainville-Boisbrand Armada, registering 152 points. After his impressive junior career, the St. Louis Blues drafted Tesink with the 162nd overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season on Friday, October 11th at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Opening weekend will then see the Allen Americans come to town on Saturday, October 12th, before the Oilers close out the weekend with a Sunday matinee game against the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m.

