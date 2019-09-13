Grizzlies Announce 2019-2020 Preseason Schedule
September 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies will host the Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center for a preseason game on October 4th at 7:00 pm as part of a home and home weekend series.
Tickets for the preseason game are free for season ticket holders and anyone who has purchased any ticket package for the 2019-2020 regular season.
Single game tickets, season tickets and half season packages are on sale now at utahgrizzlies.com, any Smith's Tix locations or by calling (801) 988-8000.
Grizzlies Preseason Schedule
Friday, October 4th - Steelheads at Grizzlies. Maverik Center. 7:00 pm.
Saturday, October 5th - Grizzlies at Steelheads. CenturyLink Arena. 7:10 pm.
