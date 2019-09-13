Forward Bobby MacIntyre Signs with Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with forward Bobby MacIntyre for the 2019-20 season.

MacIntyre, 23, signs with the Fuel after spending the 2018-19 season with the American Hockey League's San Antonio Rampage. In 58 games with the Rampage, the 5-foot-9, 192-pound forward tallied eight goals and 13 assists. The third-year pro has 112 games under his belt split between the ECHL and AHL. During the 2017-18 season, MacIntyre appeared in 49 games with the Jacksonville IceMen earning 35 points (19g, 16a) as well as appearing in five games with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Before turning pro, MacIntyre played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playing three seasons with the Mississauga Steelheads and two with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. MacIntyre amassed 69 goals and 114 assists in 306 OHL games, leading the Greyhounds in points during the 2016-17 season.

With the signing of MacIntyre, the Fuel have eleven forwards, five defensemen and two goaltenders signed for the 2019-20 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

