Stingrays Announce 2019-20 Schedule Updates

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays announced multiple changes to its 2019-20 road schedule Friday.

Four away dates in Orlando have been moved, including Nov. 1, Nov. 2, Nov. 29 and Feb. 8. The new dates for these games at the Amway Center will now be Nov. 3, Dec. 2, Feb. 6 and Mar. 11.

The 27th season of Stingrays hockey begins in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following week on Saturday, October 19.

2019-20 Stingrays Schedule Updates:

- Nov. 1, 2019 at Orlando will now be played on Mar. 11, 2020 at 7 p.m.

- Nov. 2, 2019 at Orlando will now be played on Nov. 3 at 3 p.m.

- Nov. 29, 2019 at Orlando will now be played on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

- Feb. 8, 2020 at Orlando will now be played on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

