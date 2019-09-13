Everblades Announce Updates to 2019-20 Schedule

September 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced on Friday schedule changes for a series of road games in the 2019-20 season.

The revisions affect five road contests in the Everblades' 22nd season in the ECHL and follow a pair of home game date changes that were finalized in August.

The road game changes are listed below along with the previously announced home game revisions. Only two home dates changed, while there was a swap of opponents that involved two other home contests.

2019-20 Everblades road game changes

Thursday, Feb. 13 at Orlando will now be played on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10 at Greenville will now be played on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 at Orlando will now be played on Sunday, March 1 at 3 p.m.

Friday, March 27 at Orlando will now be played on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1 at Atlanta will now be played on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:05 p.m.

2019-20 Everblades home game changes

Tuesday, Dec. 31 vs. Orlando will now be played on Friday, Dec. 27 vs. Jacksonville at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5 vs. Greenville will now be against Orlando

Friday, Feb. 7 vs. Orlando will now be against Greenville

Wednesday, March 18 vs. Jacksonville will now be played on Saturday, March 14 vs. Orlando at 7 p.m.

Opening Night presented by Hertz is slated for Saturday, Oct. 19 when the Everblades host the Norfolk Admirals at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

Single-game tickets for all 36 of Florida's home games are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.