AIC Product Ryan Polin Inks Deal with Swamp Rabbits

September 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - Defenseman Ryan Polin, who just finished a championship campaign last season, has agreed to terms on a Standard Player Contract with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the 2019-20 season. Polin joins the club from American International College, who won their league title for the first time in school history last season.

Polin ended his college career in style with the Atlantic Hockey championship, a nod on the All-Tournament Team, and a thrilling first berth into the NCAA Tournament and a shocking victory over then-#1 seed St. Cloud State University.

Described as a smart, puck-moving defenseman, Polin posted 32 points in his 131-game college career. He took pride in his academics as a student athlete, as a member of the Atlantic Hockey All-Academic Team, and salutatorian for the class of 2019.

Polin's potential flourished with the Topeka Roadrunners of the NAHL. He served as alternate captain in 2014-15, and helped lead the team to two successful, back-to-back years.

He is part of a successful hockey family, with brother Jason committed to start playing his collegiate hockey career at Western Michigan, and sister Jennifer having played at Michigan State.

The following players are now under contract for the 2019-20 season:

F - Michael Pelech (29)

F - Johno May (25)

F - Travis Howe (25)

F - Kamerin Nault (23)

F - Mason Baptista (29)

F - Roman Ammirato (26)

F - Daniel Perez (25)

F - Nathan Perkovich (33)

F - Cédric Lacroix (24)

F - Zach Franko (26)

F - Lincoln Griffin (22)

F - Shaquille Merasty (28)

D - J.C. Brassard (23)

D - Luke Ripley (25)

D - Adam Larkin (24)

D - Jake Bolton (27)

D - Brien Diffley (24)

D - Ryan Polin (24)

G - Kyle Hayton (25)

