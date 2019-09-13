IceMen Unveil New Third Jersey for the 2019-2020 Season

September 13, 2019 - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose unveiled a new third jersey for the 2019-2020 season Monday evening at the team's season ticket holder event at Wicked Barley Brewing Company in Jacksonville.

The team will continue to sport both the white and aviator blue jerseys as its two primary jerseys. However, the new third jersey presents a different, but traditional hockey sweater concept. The jersey utilizes a unique gray color with several aviator blue stripes. The team's new secondary logo, the script "Jax" frozen in ice, rests on front crest of the jersey. The phrase "Jax" represents the local abbreviation moniker used by Jacksonville locals when referring to the city. The jersey's overall design also pays a bit of a tribute to the third jersey worn by the Icemen's NHL affiliate the Winnipeg Jets.

The ECHL recently named Athletic Knit at the "Exclusive Jersey Provider of the ECHL." As a result, this opened the door for the Icemen organization to bring a new fresh look for the team and its fans. The icemen will wear these jerseys on select dates throughout the season.

