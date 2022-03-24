Solar Bears Acquire Ross Olsson from Railers

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has acquired forward Ross Olsson from the Worcester Railers in exchange for defenseman Nolan Valleau. Additionally, the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Tye Felhaber and defenseman Dmitry Semykin to the Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Olsson, 27, recorded 28 points (19g-9a) in 41 games with Worcester this season, and also skated in two games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound forward has 57 points (34g-23a) in 112 career ECHL games with Worcester, Indy and Kansas City.

Prior to turning pro, the Billerica, Mass. native played for Endicott College, where he was twice named Commonwealth Coast Conference Second Team All-Conference for the Gulls program, logging 134 points (55g-79a) in 94 career games. Olsson ended his tenure at Endicott as the school's all-time leader in points, assists and power-play goals (23).

Before joining Endicott, Olsson played one year in the USPHL Premier division with the Islanders Hockey Club, collecting 41 points (13g-28a) in 50 games. Additionally, Olsson played in the NAHL with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Springfield Jr. Blues, where he accrued 11 points (4g-7a) in 26 games and helped Fairbanks capture the 2014 Robertson Cup. Olsson also competed in the USHL with the Tri-City Storm, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Lincoln Stars, tallying 23 points (7g-16a) in 56 games and was a selection to the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in 2012-13.

Valleau, 29, had four points (1g-3a) in 12 games with the Solar Bears this season, and appeared in four AHL games with the Stockton Heat.

Felhaber, 23, has seven points (4g-3a) in seven games with the Solar Bears this season, and has added two goals in 16 combined AHL games with Syracuse and Texas.

Semykin, 22, has seven points (2g-5a) in 28 games with the Solar Bears this season, and has skated in 10 games for the Crunch.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the Florida Everblades tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

