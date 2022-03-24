Steelheads Take First Game of Week vs. Wichita

BOISE, ID - Wichita continued its six-game road trip on Wednesday night, losing in Boise against the Steelheads, 7-4, at Idaho Central Arena.

Peter Crinella led the way for the Thunder with two points while Michal Stinil, Matteo Gennaro and Garrett Schmitz found the net.

Gennaro put the Thunder on the board 55 seconds into the game. Wichita won a faceoff to the left of Jake Kupsky. Alex Peters skated through traffic and found Gennaro in front for his ninth of the year.

At 1:58, Crinella made it 2-0 with a rocket over Kupsky's right shoulder. He netted his 24th of the year and Idaho called its timeout.

The Steelheads scored three unanswered to take their first lead. At 3:42, A.J. White tallied his 23rd of the season to make it 2-1. Colton Kehler tied it at 9:39. Will Merchent tallied his first of three at 10:24 when a dump-in from the red line hit the glass, popped into the slot and he beat Jake Theut.

Stinil tied it at 7:33 of the second when he caught a pass in the slot from Crinella and put home his own rebound for his 12th of the year.

Merchent re-gained the lead at 8:50 on the power play for his second of the game.

At 17:71, Kehler tallied his second of the game as he put home a pass from Jordan Timmons, who won a battle behind the net and fed him in the slot.

Merchent connected on his hat trick goal at 14:41 of the third. Ryan Dmowski fired a shot from the deep slot and he put home a rebound for his 15th of the year.

Schmitz cut the lead to 6-4 just a minute later with a one-timer on the power play for his seventh of the year.

Dmowski found an empty-net at 18:30 to close the scoring and made it 7-4.

Crinella finished with a goal and an assist. Peters had two helpers.

Wichita remains in Boise on Friday night to face the Steelheads at 8:10 p.m.

