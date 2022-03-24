Stingrays Sign UConn Teammates to ATOs

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the signing of forwards Jonathon Evans and Carter Turnbull to amateur tryout contracts. The pair spent the last seven years as teammates in junior hockey and in college.

Evans, 24, spent the last four seasons with the University of Connecticut, recording 79 points (37 goals, 42 assists) in 106 games played. The native of Delta, BC had a breakout junior campaign, being named the Hockey East scoring champion with 28 points tallied during the 2020-21 season. This led to more honors including being named a Hockey East First Team All-Star and NCAA East Second Team All-American.

Prior to joining the Huskies, Evans played four-plus seasons with the Powell River Kings in the BCHL. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound forward appeared in 194 games for the River Kings, scoring 82 goals and adding 108 assists, averaging nearly a point per game.

Like Evans, Turnbull, 23, played four years at the University of Connecticut, amassing 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 122 games for the Huskies. The native of Nanaimo, BC was named an alternate captain his junior season and named the Huskies captain this year, playing in all 36 of the team's games.

Before college hockey, the 5-foot-8, 181-pound forward suited up for 155 games and tallied 78 goals while adding an additional 75 assists for 153 points in three seasons with the River Kings. Turnbull was also a part of the WJAC-19 Championship in 2017-18 and won a World Junior A Challenge Gold Medal in 2015-16.

