Blades Held off 4-3 by Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (34-17-6-4) settled for five of six possible points in their series spanning the previous three games against the Orlando Solar Bears (30-27-4-0) on Thursday night when they dropped a 4-3 overtime decision at Amway Center.

The Blades controlled the majority of the opening period, stringing together goals from Jordan Sambrook (6:51) and Joe Pendenza (14:59) for a 2-0 lead. Dylan Vander Esch and Avery Peterson recorded the assists on both plays. Orlando's Luke Boka (18:01) found a lucky hop in front of the net to cut their deficit to one leading into the first intermission.

Orlando turned the tide in the second period with a pair of unanswered goals. Brian Bowen struck on a centering feed from Tristan Langan at 12:43 to tie the game at 2-2. Just 1:53 later, Cole Moberg buried a point shot for Orlando's first lead of the night. That 3-2 advantage was defended through the period's final moments.

The third period's only mark came from John McCarron, who ultimately forced overtime for the Blades with a shorthanded goal at 6:23. The captain now leads the ECHL with six goals while playing down a man. In OT, the Everblades could not contain the Solar Bears any longer as Maxim Cajkovic tipped in a shot along the net for the 4-3 Orlando win.

The Everblades now head north to square off with the Jacksonville Icemen for the middle game of their 3-in-3 road series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm and the action will be covered on FloHockey.TV and http://www.mixlr.com/florida-everblades.

The next Blades game at Hertz Arena will take place on Wednesday, March 30 for the opener of a three-game set against the Idaho Steelheads. Join us every Wednesday for $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs all night long! The action begins at 7:00pm.

