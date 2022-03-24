Goaltender Colton Point Returns to Steelheads from AHL Texas

March 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - Goaltender Colton Point has been assigned by the Dallas Stars to the Idaho Steelheads from the Texas Stars, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Thursday.

Point, 24, returns to the lineup after his second AHL stint with the Texas Stars but did not appear in any games after his re-assignment on March 13. The North Bay, Ont. native has played 19 games with the Steelheads this season, owning a 7-8-2 record with a 2.56 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and three shutouts. Point leads the team in goals-against average and save pct. while sitting tied for ninth in the ECHL in GAA and tied for third in the league in shutouts. In 52 career ECHL games, he owns a 19-19-6 record with a 2.84 GAA and .901 save pct. with four shutouts in parts of three seasons, all coming with the Steelheads.

Over his AHL career, the 6-foot-4 goaltender has an 11-11-2 record with a 3.44 GAA and .882 save pct. through 29 games, all coming with AHL Texas. Point was selected 128th overall (5th Round) by Dallas in the 2013 NHL Draft and signed a one-year extension last summer.

The Steelheads continue their three-game weekend against the Wichita Thunder on Friday, Mar. 24 at 7:10 p.m. inside Idaho Central Arena. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.