Carter Robertson Returns to Norfolk from Charlotte

March 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced that Carter Robertson has returned to Norfolk from the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

Robertson, 22, was called up to Charlotte on February 28 and played in five games with the Checkers. He scored his first AHL goal on March 5 vs Lehigh Valley.

The Ontario native is currently in his first season with the Admirals and has played in 35 games, posting 11 points (4g, 7a). He played the 2020-21 season in Slovakia with HK 32 Liptovsky Mikulas and had eight points in 19 games (2g, 6a).

In a corresponding move, the Admirals have released defenseman Sean Leonard.

The Admirals hit the road for two games this weekend as they take on the Reading Royals at Santander Arena. Friday's puck drop is set for 7:00 pm EST while Saturday's is a special start time of 4:00 pm EST. The games will be available on the Admirals Broadcast Network through Mixlr and FloHockey.

