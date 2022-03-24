Four Separate Goal Scorers Lead Oilers Past Grizzlies
March 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - Tulsa defeated the first-place Utah Grizzlies 4-2 at the Maverik Center on Wednesday night.
Darren McCormick drew first blood 15:49 into the game, tipping a blue-line snapper from Duggie Lagrone past Trent Miner.
Johnny Walker scored his first professional game - a power-play tally - 11 seconds past the mid-way mark of the game, tying the game 1-1. Alex Gilmour put Tulsa back on top with 3:30 left in the second, extending his stick and backhanding the puck into the back on the net.
Charle-Edouard D'Astous leveled the game 2-2 with Utah's second power-play goal of the game, uncorking a one timer from the right circle beyond Daniel Mannella just 21 seconds into the final frame. Jack Doremus answered with a power-play goal of his own with 10 minutes remaining, bringing the score 3-2 in the Oilers' favor. Jackson Leef iced the game with a 4-2 insurance goal, sniping Miner from the right wing with 5:24 left in the contest.
The Oilers square off against the Grizzlies again on Friday, March 25 at the Maverik Center. Puck drop will be at 8:10 CT in West Valley City, UT.
