Royals Hold off Railers to Win Back-To-Back on Home Ice

March 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Worcester Railers, 3-2, Wednesday, Mar. 23 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Hayden Hawkey saved 16 of 18 shots while Railers goalie Colten Ellis saved 21 of 24 shots.

A flurry of goals were scored in the opening minutes of the game that tilted the game in Reading's favor from the 15 minute mark in the first period and on. Worcester opened the scoring onslaught 1:22 into the game with a breakaway goal. Steve Jandric intercepted a cross-ice pass from Trevor Gooch and snapped a wrist shot past Hawkey's glove side as the first shot and first goal of the game.

Reading responded with three goals on three consecutive shifts 36 seconds later to erase the early deficit and take the lead. Frank DiChiara scored with a shot that zipped over Ellis' right shoulder for his 11th goal of the season. Trevor Gooch put Reading ahead on the very next shift with a breakaway goal. Garret Cockerill and Hawkey earned assists on Gooch's team leading 29th goal of the season after Hawkey, Cockerill and Gooch went tape-to-tape up ice for the breakaway rush.

Kirk MacDonald & Frank DiChiara speak with the media after the Royals 3-2 win over Worcester on Mar. 23, 2022: https://youtu.be/Q_KkkSry81k

The blitz of Reading goals concluded with Thomas Ebbing's 50th professional career goal. Skating into Worcester's zone, Jacob Pritchard dangled around Harrison Markell and dished the puck to Ebbing for his 24th goal of the season and a Royals' lead after the first period, 3-1.

Reading had strong puck possession and scoring opportunities in a scoreless second period. The Royals outshot Worcester in the final two periods 16-9, and held the Railers to just one shot in the second period courtesy of defensive efforts from skaters such as DiChiara who blocked five shots in the game.

Late into the third period, Worcester cut the deficit down to a one with an extra attacker on the ice. Reece Newkirk scored his 10th goal of the season with 35 seconds remaining in the third period, however the Railers fell short of forcing overtime. Reading improves to 9-2-0 against the Railers this season where they have won nine of the previous ten meetings.

The Royals host the Norfolk Admirals Friday, Mar. 25th, at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

