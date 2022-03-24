Merchant Hat-Trick Leads Steelheads to 7-4 Win over Wichita

March 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - For the second-straight game, the Idaho Steelheads (32-27-3) lead with a hat-trick, this time by forward Will Merchant, in a 7-4 win over the Wichita Thunder (24-29-8) on Wednesday night at Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,096 fans, the 21st sellout of the season.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Thunder netted two goals in the first two minutes to lurch ahead quickly, but a key timeout called by the Steelheads brought them in before taking over the game. Steelheads forward A.J. White (3:42 1st) led the way back with a put-back tally within two minutes of the opening strikes to cut the lead in half, 2-1. A pair of multi-goal scorers notched back-to-back tallies starting with forward Colton Kehler (9:39 1st) and followed by forward Will Merchant (10:24 1st) to snag the lead away, 3-2. After the Thunder notched a tying tally in the second period, the Steelheads added two more with Merchant (PP, 8:50 2nd) and Kehler (17:51 2nd) pushing through their second goals for a 5-3 advantage. Merchant (PP, 14:41 3rd) completed the hat-trick late in the third period on his second power play goal before the Thunder got one back. Forward Ryan Dmowski (EN, 18:30 3rd) finished the night with the clinching goal in the 7-4 win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Will Merchant (hat-trick)

2. IDH - Colton Kehler (2 goals, assist)

3. IDH - Jordan Timmons (two assists)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Will Merchant (F) - first-career hat-trick

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Will Merchant: In his 322nd pro game, Merchant scored his first-career hat-trick over the course of three periods. He is also fourth in games played (252) in the Steelheads ECHL era and owns 15 goals and 28 points on the year.

- Colton Kehler: Kehler earned his second multi-goal game of the season with a three-point night in the victory. He also owns 28 points (13-15-28) this season now through 52 games.

- Jordan Timmons: In his pro debut, Timmons earned his first multi-point game with two assists, helping on both tallies by Kehler.

- Ryan Dmowski: After his six-point night, Dmowski earned another three points with one goal and two assists. He owns nine points (6-3-9) in three games since his Steelheads debut last Friday.

CATCH OF THE DAY

For the second-straight game, the Steelheads saw players earn hat-tricks with Ryan Dmowski on Saturday and Will Merchant on Wednesday, both of whom earned their first-career hat-tricks. The back-to-back hat-tricks marks the third time in the ECHL era that the Steelheads earn hat-tricks in consecutive nights last done on Mar. 10-12, 2010 with Mark Derlago and Mark McCutcheon on the road against the Victoria Salmon Kings and first completed as the first two hat-tricks in the ECHL era recorded by Miguel Delisle on Dec. 17-19, 2003 at home against the Bakersfield Condors. The Steelheads have five hat-tricks this season, which is the third-most in the ECHL era trailing the eight earned in 2009-10 and six in the 2010-11 campaign, however all five hat-tricks this year have come from different players.

ATTENDANCE: 5,096 (21st sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Thunder meet again on Friday, Mar. 25 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.