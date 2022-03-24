ECHL Transactions - March 24

March 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 24, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

D-Jay Jerome, F

Iowa:

Russell Jordan, F

Norfolk:

Sean Leonard, D

South Carolina:

Carter Cowlthorp, F

Trois-Rivières:

Frederic Letourneau, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add D-Jay Jerome, F activated from Injured Reserve

Florida:

Add Avery Peterson, F activated from reserve

Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Colton Point, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

Delete Colton Point, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Tom Aubrun, G assigned by Rockford

Add Brycen Martin, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Gillam, G loaned to Rockford

Iowa:

Add Alex Esposito, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ryan Wheeler, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dean Moore, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add James Melindy, D activated from reserve

Delete Tristan Pomerleau, D recalled by Manitoba

Delete Ben Finkelstein, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Carter Robertson, D returned from loan to Charlotte

Orlando:

Add Chad Duchesne, D activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Valleau, D traded to Worcester

Rapid City:

Add Alex Stevens, D activated from reserve

Reading:

Add Tyler Kirkup, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Tyler Kirkup, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Carter Turnbull, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jonny Evans, F signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Dylan Fitze, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Charles-Edouard D'Astous, D recalled by Colorado (AHL) (a.m.)

Wheeling:

Add Luke Bafia, D added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)

Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on reserve

Delete Josh Victor, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)

Delete Billy Higgins, G released as EBUG

Add Billy Higgins, G added as EBUG [3/23]

Worcester:

Delete Ross Olsson, F traded to Orlando

