ECHL Transactions - March 24
March 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 24, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
D-Jay Jerome, F
Iowa:
Russell Jordan, F
Norfolk:
Sean Leonard, D
South Carolina:
Carter Cowlthorp, F
Trois-Rivières:
Frederic Letourneau, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add D-Jay Jerome, F activated from Injured Reserve
Florida:
Add Avery Peterson, F activated from reserve
Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Colton Point, G assigned from Texas by Dallas
Delete Colton Point, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Tom Aubrun, G assigned by Rockford
Add Brycen Martin, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Gillam, G loaned to Rockford
Iowa:
Add Alex Esposito, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ryan Wheeler, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dean Moore, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add James Melindy, D activated from reserve
Delete Tristan Pomerleau, D recalled by Manitoba
Delete Ben Finkelstein, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Carter Robertson, D returned from loan to Charlotte
Orlando:
Add Chad Duchesne, D activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Valleau, D traded to Worcester
Rapid City:
Add Alex Stevens, D activated from reserve
Reading:
Add Tyler Kirkup, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Tyler Kirkup, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Carter Turnbull, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jonny Evans, F signed contract, added to active roster
Utah:
Add Dylan Fitze, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Delete Charles-Edouard D'Astous, D recalled by Colorado (AHL) (a.m.)
Wheeling:
Add Luke Bafia, D added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)
Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on reserve
Delete Josh Victor, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)
Delete Billy Higgins, G released as EBUG
Add Billy Higgins, G added as EBUG [3/23]
Worcester:
Delete Ross Olsson, F traded to Orlando
