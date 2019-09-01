Snelten Garners Pitcher of the Month Honor

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Chicago Dogs left-handed pitcher D.J. Snelten has been named the American Association's Pitcher of the Month for August.

In six starts during the month, Snelten posted electric numbers, featuring a 1.24 ERA and giving up just six earned runs. During August, the Ingleside, Illinois native posted a 3-0 record, striking out 44 batters, walking just eight and allowing a .200 opposing batting average.

Snelten lasted seven or more innings in all six August outings, yielding just one earned run, striking out five or more and walking three or fewer men in each.

On the season, he has been one of the American Association's most dominant starters, tallying a 7-3 record with a 3.11 ERA. His 112 strikeouts rank fourth in the league, as well.

A local product, Snelten graduated from Lakes Community High School before enrolling at the University of Minnesota. From there, the San Francisco Giants selected him in the 9th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. Snelten made his Major League debut in April 2018 for San Francisco, and 2019 marks his first season as a Chicago Dog.

The Dogs wrap up their 2019 campaign with two games against the North-leading St. Paul Saints, starting with a 6:05 PM matchup tonight and the season finale at 1:05 PM tomorrow from Impact Field.

