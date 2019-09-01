Cleburne Drops One-Run Affair in Fargo

September 1, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release





FARGO, N.D. - The Cleburne Railroaders put the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the top of the ninth inning, but couldn't find the clutch hit as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks walked away with a 4-3 win on Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field. With the loss, the Railroaders now need a Kansas City T-Bones win tonight against the Sioux City Explorers to remain alive in the playoff race.

It took just five pitches for Cleburne (56-43) to take the lead, as Daniel Robertson and Zach Nehrir started the game with back-to-back doubles for a 1-0 lead. But Fargo-Moorhead (63-36) scored three times with two outs in the second inning to seize the advantage, as Brian Olson lined an RBI double and Joe Becht followed with his second home run of the season for a 3-1 lead.

Devan Ahart made it 4-1 with an RBI single in the bottom of the third.

The Railroaders pulled within 4-3 on a two-run home run from Angel Reyes in the top of the seventh, but Cleburne could not find the tying swing. Geoff Broussard closed out the win for his 28th save, pitching around a pair of one-out walks.

Taylor Bloye (4-3) picked up the win for the RedHawks with four scoreless innings of relief, while Stephen Johnson (8-3) took the loss for Cleburne, allowing three runs in only two innings of work. The Railroaders bullpen allowed just one run over the final six frames.

The Railroaders and RedHawks conclude their series tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 PM.

For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.