Birds Snap Skid with Tight Win at Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB - Two RBIs from Clint Coulter and an outstanding effort in relief from Will Solomon added up to a big win for the Sioux Falls Canaries on Sunday. The Birds (38-61) knocked off the Winnipeg Goldeyes (56-43) 4-3 at Shaw Park.

Solomon threw 3.1 scoreless innings to close out the game and earn the win on his 27th birthday. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for Sioux Falls.

Alay Lago went 3-for-4 in the victory, raising his batting average to .338 and staying atop the race for the American Association batting title with one game to go.

Winnipeg jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, peppering four singles off Birds starter Keaton Steele. Jonathan Moroney capped off the rally with an RBI single.

The Birds closed the gap in the fourth on an RBI single from Coulter, and tied the score in the fifth on an RBI double from Lago.

The tie wouldn't last long; Reggie Abercrombie put Winnipeg up 3-2 with a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth. It was Abercrombie's second blast of the series and his 16th of the year.

Sioux Falls tied things up again in the sixth, also via a solo shot. Mike Hart hit a line drive over the right-field wall, his 11th of the season.

Canaries starter Keaton Steele got into trouble in the sixth inning, allowing two singles and a walk to load the bases with no one out. The right-hander struck out the next two batters he faced before giving way to Solomon.

Solomon got Winnipeg leadoff man Wes Darvill to ground out, ending the inning.

The Canaries took the lead for good in the seventh. After singles from Graham Low and Lago put a man on third, Clint Coulter knocked a two-out single to give the Birds a 4-3 edge.

Solomon threw the rest of the game, inducing a double-play ball to end it in the ninth.

UP NEXT

The Canaries and Goldeyes play their last game of the 2019 season Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. Alex Boshers will start for the Birds; Parker French will get the ball for Winnipeg. Birds fans can tune in on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.

